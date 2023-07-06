“A really sensible deal” - Glen Johnson urges Liverpool to sign £51 million-rated attacker 

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has backed the club to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus this summer. He believes the £51 million price tag reportedly set by the Serie A side is reasonable and should be a sensible move for the Reds.

Liverpool are looking to bolster their attack and have been linked with several players. Chiesa is the latest player reported to be on their radar, as manager Jurgen Klopp wants competition for Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Speaking to Betfred, Johnson claimed that Chiesa would be a great signing for Liverpool. He added that it would be a sensible move for the Reds as the Italian would come with experience and would not be costing them big. He said:

"He's a good player that plays for a huge club and has had success at international level. He's not just been a member of the squad, but he's performed when he's had to and I believe it could be a really sensible deal for Liverpool if they can get him, if they don't have to break the bank for him."

He added:

"I think he's a player that would improve Liverpool's squad and if they can sign him for a reasonable fee, then that's a transfer I'd really like to see happen."

With Roberto Firmino leaving this summer, the Reds could perhaps look to sign another forward.

Federico Chiesa coy on Juventus exit amid Liverpool interest

Federico Chiesa was quizzed about his future at Juventus, and he did not give an assertive answer. He claimed that his focus was only on the holidays and would only get back to football once he is back.

However, he has admitted that he will think just about Juventus as long as he is a player for the Italian club. Chiesa told Sky Italia:

"I'm happy with how I finished, it was a really difficult year for me. Now I'm only thinking about the holidays. Then from next season I'll start preparing already from the summer training camp. Reopening with me? We'll see. I'm at Juventus and I'm thinking about Juventus."

Chiesa has just returned from his ACL injury and looked in good shape. He scored just twice last season but only managed 843 minutes in the league.

CalcioMercato have reported that Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also keeping tabs on the situation. They have reported that Juventus were ready to accept £30 million for the Italian, but interest from multiple clubs saw them push their asking price to £51 million.

The Old Lady are planning a squad reshuffle this summer and have already let go of Angel di Maria and Juan Cuadrado.

Poll : 0 votes