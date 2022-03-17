"A really tough game" - Andy Robertson singles out 2 Arsenal stars for special praise after Liverpool win

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has lauded Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka for their performances on Wednesday night.

The Reds made the trip to the Emirates Stadium for their Premier League matchday 29 clash, hoping to keep the pressure on league leaders Manchester City. The visitors endured a quiet first half but grew in stature in the second 45, ultimately walking away with a 0-2 win.

Diogo Jota scored the opener for Liverpool in the 54th minute before Roberto Firmino landed the killer blow eight minutes later.

The away end Si SeñorTypically relentless from @andrewrobertso5 before that clever, deft finish from Bobby doubled our lead!The away end Si Señor 🎶Typically relentless from @andrewrobertso5 before that clever, deft finish from Bobby doubled our lead! The away end 😍 https://t.co/vTf5ItfJKf

Robertson, who was one of the standout performers for the Merseysiders, claimed it was tough bagging all three points at the Emirates. He reserved special praise for Arsenal wingers Martinelli and Saka, who threatened the Reds' clean sheet multiple times.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Twitter) after the match, Robertson said:

“Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are really hard work. I think Trent Alexander-Arnold was outstanding. It was a really tough game. It was great to have a clean sheet.”

Following the win over the north Londoners, Liverpool have now extended their Premier League winning run to nine games. They currently sit only a point adrift of Manchester City. The Reds will win the league if they avoid dropping points in their remaining nine fixtures, one of which is a potential title-decider clash with Manchester City on April 10.

Andy Robertson impresses for Liverpool in crucial win over Arsenal

While most of his teammates struggled to get going in the first half, Andy Robertson was unquestionably brilliant from the first minute to the last. He was a rock at the back and was adventurous going forward, making life difficult for the Gunners at both ends of the pitch.

In the 62nd minute, the Scotland international provided a brilliant low cross to set up Firmino’s goal. Winning the ball back from Saka, the left-back darted into the opposition box and found the Brazilian forward at the near post. The 30-year-old applied a cheeky finish past Aaron Ramsdale.

Over the course of the match, Robertson produced two key passes, performed four clearances, and won two tackles and all five of his ground duels.

It was a complete performance from one of the best full-backs in the world right now.

Edited by Samya Majumdar