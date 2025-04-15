"A really wonderful guy" - Ex La Masia director reveals trait Barcelona star Lamine Yamal shares with Lionel Messi

Lamine Yamal has received a touching compliment from former La Masia director Xavier Martin, who compared the Barcelona wonderkid with Lionel Messi. This 17-year-old has already made quite the impression for club and country, and he looks destined to become one of the best players in the world.

Since making his debut, Yamal has already set a number of records, including becoming Barca’s youngest-ever debutant. He also became the youngest player to both score and provide an assist in a UEFA Champions League game.

This season has only seen the teenager's impressive rise continue, as he has been pivotal in the Blaugrana's attack. He has scored 14 goals and assisted 21 more in merely 44 games this season, helping them win the Supercopa de España.

Yamal also played a key role in Spain’s Euro 2024 victory, creating four goals and scoring in the semifinal against France. Speaking to Spanish outlet Sport, Martin discussed the teenager and compared his humility to that of Lionel Messi. He said (via NogoMania):

"He reminds me of Messi because of his modesty. After the Euros, he got his own room at La Masia, but he bought headphones for everyone in the academy to give something back. He’s extremely respectful to everyone, a really wonderful guy."

Lamine Yamal’s flair and maturity on the pitch have seen him win the Golden Boy award, and a potential Ballon d’Or nomination could be in the works later this year. He already looks destined to bear the future burden of Barcelona and Spain, but some former players have insisted against making Lionel Messi comparisons.

When Barcelona legend warned against comparing Lamine Yamal to Lionel Messi is “annoying”

Back in January, former Spain and Barcelona star David Villa lamented the comparisons between prodigy Lamine Yamal and legend Lionel Messi. The former striker thinks those comparisons do little to help Yamal’s development, despite the teenager’s already exceptional emergence in European football.

Yamal has made enormous strides. He has racked up a total of 95 appearances for Barcelona’s first team and 19 senior caps for Spain. His steady output - 21 goals and 30 assists for the Catalan giants - has identified him as one of Europe’s leading young prospects.

However, Lionel Messi comparisons are out of the question, as Villa insisted, telling Spanish outlet AS (via GOAL):

“I think that comparing any player to Messi is annoying nowadays. Lamine Yamal is already a world star. He’s been achieving important things for two years and, as a Cule, I’m excited again.

“And of course the fans have the right to be excited about him, but I don’t think it’s necessary to compare him with Messi because he’s going to have a very good career.”

Messi left Barcelona in 2021 as one of the best players in their history. The Blaugrana have been searching for a player to take up that mantle, and while comparisons have been frowned upon, Lamine Yamal is a strong candidate.

