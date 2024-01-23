“A sad day” - Dejected Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence as Al-Nassr’s China tour is postponed due to his injury

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al Nassr teammates will not take to the pitch in China for their mid-season tour after the Portuguese superstar got injured. The club's tour has been postponed due to the injury, leading to great disappointment for the fans and players.

Ronaldo was in Dubai last week to receive three awards at the Globe Soccer event but was absent from Al-Nassr's training at the start of this week. The 38-year-old's injury has now been confirmed. Hence, the Knights of Njad won't play the scheduled matches in China.

Cristiano Ronaldo faced the press in Shenzhen to clarify the situation, admitting he was disappointed. Like the club, he promised the Chinese fans that he will return to give them a show in the near future.

He said (via Cristiano Xtra):

“This is a sad day. I want to say sorry to the Chinese fans, but some situations are really out of control. I want to apologize to the Chinese fans. I know everyone must be sad because I am sad too. China is my second hometown, We will come back.”

“As you know, in football there are things you cannot control, and also I am a player who does not suffer injuries often, even though I have completed 22 years on the field. I am very sad.”

“I can see people outside supporting me and cheering Al Nassr, but I promise you that I will be back with my team to participate again.”

Al Nassr earlier released a statement, announcing that they will finish their training camp in China before returning to their base in Saudi Arabia. They traveled to the Asian country with their biggest names, apart from the duo of Sadio Mane and Seko Fofana, who are at the AFCON.

Cristiano Ronaldo's influence evident as Al Nassr cancel tour

Chinese fans would be very disappointed as they have missed out on an opportunity to see both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in their country in recent months. The Argentine forward and his Inter Miami team canceled their planned post-season tour of China late last year as well.

Ronaldo was meant to be the major attraction for the fans in China this time, and his absence meant that any friendlies were rendered pointless. The decision of his club to cancel the two pre-planned friendly matches is justified, seeing as he would be absent.

Al Nassr will continue to sweat over the fitness of the superstar forward as they prepare for the Riyadh Season Cup, another friendly tournament next month. With the injury to Al Hilal superstar Neymar, the organisers of the tournament will hope Cristiano Ronaldo is available.