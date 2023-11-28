"A shadow of himself", "Very worrying" - Barcelona fans believe star is 'finished' despite 2-1 win over Porto in the UCL

Barcelona fans on social media have slammed striker Robert Lewandowski for his performance in their match against Porto.

The Catalans welcomed the Primeira Liga giants to the Estadi Lluis Companys for their fifth 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group-stage match on Tuesday, November 28. Despite falling behind to Brazilian winger Pepe's 30th-minute opener, the hosts came back to win the game 2-1.

Joao Cancelo equalized just two minutes after Porto's goal before setting Joao Felix in the 57th minute for what proved to be the game-winner. The victory confirmed Barcelona's passage into the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

While some fans seemed relieved to see the Blaugrana win the game, others were critical of Lewandowski's display. The Pole had just 32 touches and completed only 12 of his 20 pass attempts (60% accuracy), registering just one shot which was off target. He also won only five of his 13 duels and lost possession 15 times.

One fan wrote about Lewandowski on X (formerly Twitter) after the game:

"Lewandowski is majorly a passer-by in our games since the [2022 FIFA] World Cup ended. A shadow of himself."

Another tweeted:

"Lewandowski's current level is very worrying..."

One fan simply opined:

"Lewandowski is finished 💔"

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Lewandowski has struggled for much of this season, though he rescued Barcelona against Alaves by scoring a second-half brace just over two weeks ago. The 35-year-old has scored eight times in 16 matches across competitions, including just two in his last 10 games.

He notably began last season, his first with the Blaugrana, by scoring 13 goals in his first 15 league games. Lewandowski also fired in five goals in five Champions League matches, though he couldn't stop the team from crashing out in the group stage.

However, his output dipped after the World Cup in Qatar, and he scored just 15 goals in 26 matches across competitions in the second half of the campaign.

"Very happy today" - Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez praises team after Porto win

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has been criticized by fans and pundits in recent weeks amid his side's dip in form.

They had won only two of their previous five matches across competitions heading into their match against Porto. However, his team picked up a vital win on Tuesday to qualify for the UEFA Champions League's knockout stages.

Speaking to Diario AS after the game, Xavi praised his players' mentality, saying (as quoted by Football Espana):

“After we fell behind, everything looked pretty bleak, but we had a winning mentality in many phases. In the second half we were much better, I’m happy, very happy today.”

Up next, Barcelona will host Atletico Madrid in a blockbuster La Liga clash on Sunday, December 3. Atletico are currently third in the league, ahead of the Catalans in fourth on goal difference with a game in hand.