“A shawarma player”, “Laughable at this point” - Manchester United fans furious as 25-year-old star picks up new injury in training 

Manchester United fans on X have reacted angrily after Erik ten Hag confirmed that Mason Mount has suffered a new injury. In addition, the Dutchman also confirmed that Luke Shaw has been hit with a setback on his road to recovery.

Mount has endured an extremely frustrating campaign since opting to leave Chelsea last summer for a reported fee of £55 million. The 25-year-old has been limited to just 19 appearances across all competitions, scoring just one goal and providing one assist.

In addition, Mount has missed 27 games across all competitions due to injury this season, including a calf injury which kept him out for 110 days between November and March. However, it now appears that he is set for a spell on the sidelines as Ten Hag gave an update during the Arsenal pre-match press conference, saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Mason Mount has suffered a new injury and he won’t be available”.

Ten Hag also gave an update on Luke Shaw. The Manchester United left-back hasn't featured since February 18, after sustaining a muscle injury, which has kept him out for 14 days. He has now missed 30 games across all competitions this season due to injury.

“Luke Shaw has also suffered a set-back in his recovery,” was what Ten Hag updated, as per Fabrizio Romano.

One Manchester United fan reacted to Mason Mount's injury news by posting:

"Chelsea will suffer for selling us A shawarma player"

Another fan wrote:

"It’s is laughable at this point..With this rate we might hear too that Ten Hag has a muscle injury as well."

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

"He is the worst transfer we ever did! And we given him the legendary number 7!" one fan said.

"Man U better find solution to Mount injury..He was not injury prone at Chelsea", one fan stated.

"Chelsea scammed us for this guy ngl", another fan pointed out.

"Likely be a bonus", another fan chimed in.

Erik Ten Hag gives positive update about Manchester United star ahead of Arsenal clash

Meanwhile, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has given a positive update about Marcus Rashford ahead of their upcoming clash with Arsenal. The two Premier League giants will face each other at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 12.

Rashford sustained an unnamed injury, limping off during the Red Devils' FA Cup semi-final win against Coventry City last month. He has missed three games across all competitions since then but has returned to training.

During the aforementioned pre-match press conference, Ten Hag also said (via Manchester Evening News):

“Rashy [Marcus Rashford], of course, he trained this morning as well, and we have to see how he recovered from this. But I think it looks quite good and I hope he can tomorrow make the next training and then see if he is available for Sunday."

Rashford has had an underwhelming season to date, registering just eight goals and five assists in 40 appearances.