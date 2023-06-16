“A situation that made him suffer” - Shakira says Gerard Pique had a tense relationship with ex-Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola

Shakira recently claimed that Barcelona legend Gerard Pique had a poor relationship with former manager Pep Guardiola. The Colombian pop star further stated that the relationship made Pique suffer a lot.

Pique was a mainstay alongside Carles Puyol at the heart of the Catalan club's defense under Guardiola. However, they weren't always on best terms, according to Shakira. She said (via AS Tikitakas):

"Gerard had a rather complicated relationship with Barça. With Guardiola he had a super tense relationship, of 'you go or I go'. It was a situation that made him suffer a lot."

Pique, a graduate of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, was brought back to Camp Nou by Guardiola in 2008 after beginning his professional career with Manchester United four years prior.

According to The Mirror, Shakira said that Pique even contemplated a return to Old Trafford among other options at the time. However, the 2010 World Cup winner opted against a move away and went on to win 30 trophies over an illustrious spell that ended in November last year.

Gerard Pique and Pep Guardiola won two UEFA Champions League titles, including the European treble in the 2008-09 season, during their time together at Barcelona.

Shakira on dating Barcelona legend Gerard Pique

Shakira and Barcelona legend Gerard Pique's relationship was well-documented among fans. Both had superstardom, with the Colombian being one of the leading pop stars in the world and Pique being a top footballer.

The singer recently revealed that she was unsure at first whether they could have a stable, long-term relationship. Speaking about how she was worried that her relationship with Pique might not last long, she said:

"In 2011, when I started dating him, we hardly saw each other. He is 23 years old, ten years younger than me. Soccer player, handsome, with Playboy fame... He was crazy at that time. Right now he is a great guy, but then he was crazy and he had no guarantee that things would go ahead or that we would start a family. I never imagined that he was going to live in this country because of that boy with the beard who was incredible, but well, no more."

Shakira and Pique were together for over a decade. They even have two children together, Milan and Sasha. The children recently moved to Miami with Shakira, who has started a new chapter in her life since her high-profile split with Pique last year.

