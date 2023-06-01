"A smile from you is my weakness" - Barcelona legend Gerard Pique's ex Shakira posts touching tribute to her ailing parents on Instagram

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique's former partner Shakira posted a touching message for her ailing parents on Instagram. The Colombian's father is suffering from serious health issues. He is suffering from head trauma after a major fall last year.

The pop star, who recently shifted base to Miami from Barcelona, posted a tribute for her parents on social media. She wrote:

"A smile from you is my weakness."

While Shakira had a bitter break up with Gerard Pique, the singer's mother, Nidia Ripoll Torrado claimed that the former La Roja defender came to visit them in the hospital.

Pique came to pay a visit to William Mebarak Chadid, the Colombian's father. Speaking about that, Torrado told Colombian magazine Semana:

"Sure, he came. We are still family. I think I have a good relationship with him. I must have it, because we haven’t fought."

Gerard Pique's mother recently spoke about her son's break up with Shakira

Shakira and Gerard Pique had a well documented relationship. They first met while shooting the famous Waka Waka song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Their relationship started after the tournament in South Africa, which Spain won.

However, the celebrity pair broke up in 2022. Their split was a much-discussed topic on digital media. Pique's mother Montserrat recently chimed in on the topic. Montserrat, who is a physical rehabilitation specialist, said on the issue (via Hola):

“I have a professional life, and I have a family life. When I am at work, I am Dr. Berbaneu, and I dedicate myself exclusively to that. I focus on what I have to do.”

Since the break-up, Shakira has moved to the United States along with children Milan and Sasha. Pique, meanwhile, is currently in a relationship with Clara Chia. The pair had a trip to Saudi Arabia on Clara Chia's birthday.

