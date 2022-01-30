"A very special moment" - Adama Traore expresses delight after completing unexpected Barcelona return

Spanish winger Adama Traore has expressed his happiness after returning to his boyhood club Barcelona.

Traore joined the Blaugrana on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers till the end of the season, with an option to buy for around £25 million. The 26-year-old spent much of his younger years at the famed La Masia academy before departing Barcelona in 2015 to join Aston Villa.

Speaking about his return to the Nou Camp on BarcaTV (via the Birmingham Mail), Traore said:

“I am so happy to come back here. It has been a long time since I was here. For me, it is a special moment because it has been many years since I played here. I grew up here in this town, I grew up here with my family, and I grew up here with my fans.”

The Spaniard added:

“I am very happy, and it is a very special moment. I would like to give back that happiness on the pitch, and that’s all.”

Traore has played 23 times across competitions for Wolves this season, scoring one goal. However, he has averaged just 51 minutes per game for Bruno Lage's team. The pacy forward's current deal with Wolves expires in 2023, with the club confirming that was also part of the reason in sending him out on loan.

How would Adama Traore fit in at Barcelona?

Ousmane Dembele's contract saga at Barcelona has been well documented. The Blaugrana seem to be pushing for Dembele to be sold this month, as his current deal expires in the summer.

The player and his agent have reportedly refused to sign an extension with reduced wages. So Dembele runs the risk of not playing again this season for Xavi's side.

Bringing in Traore would give Barcelona an almost like-for-like replacement for the Frenchman and a player who is well-versed in the club's ideal style of play. More importantly, he has a much better fitness record than Dembele, who has been marred by injuries since moving to Spain in 2017.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Ousmane Dembele is most likely to join a Premier League club if he leaves Barcelona before Monday's deadline. Ousmane Dembele is most likely to join a Premier League club if he leaves Barcelona before Monday's deadline.

If Xavi can figure out a way to improve Traore's decision-making and finishing, Barcelona would have a fabulous player on their hands. The winger would be a tough prospect for any defender and give the Blaugrana much-needed width going forward.

Traore could play a key role as the Blaugrana look to finish in the top four in La Liga and go deep in the UEFA Europa League this season.

