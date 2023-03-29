"A special player" - Coach compares 'magnificent' Real Madrid attacker to Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazario

Brazilian youngster Endrick, who will join Real Madrid in 2024 in a €35 million deal, has been compared to legendary striker Ronaldo Nazario by Palmeiras under-20 coach Paulo Victor.

Victor previously coached Endrick when he played for the Palmeiras under-20 side. When recently asked to compare the teenager to a former forward by Diario AS, he named “Ronaldo Nazario.”

Endrick has failed to score in any of the 12 matches for Palmeiras this season, which has attracted a lot of criticism. However, Victor is hopeful that the centre-forward will return to his best.

Rejecting suggestions that the player is putting too much pressure on himself, the coach said:

“No, it’s a part of his personality as a footballer, it’s a mentality of never being comfortable, a fighting mentality, of always wanting more, be it for an individual movement or for the team as a whole. We work like this here, we want more.”

Paulo Victor backs Endrick to handle pressure well at Real Madrid

In the same interview, Paulo Victor was asked about his first impression of Endrick. While highlighting his technical prowess, Victor stressed that the player works even harder off the field, which puts him in good stead going forward.

He said:

“The first impression was magnificent, he is a special player, different. Apart from the physical and technical and tactical condition, he is a player with a great daily routine; works hard and spends a lot of time on his development.

"He is an extroverted player, he has a great capacity for interpersonal relationships and this adds a lot of value to him.

“He is special, he is connected to the goal, he looks for it a lot. He has the capacity to act as a single forward, with two forwards, coming from outside to in… He is a very complete player for the offensive phase of the team.”

Victor also praised Endrick's finishing ability, saying:

“The capacity to finish, he is always very well positioned, positioned, with his body well adjusted to finish the play. He has a spectacular finishing ability and connection with the goal. Also the acceleration that he has, the power, the strength.”

The Palmeiras under-20 coach is also convinced that the youngster will fare well in Madrid. He concluded by saying:

“I think he is very capable of handling emotions and feelings well. A very mentally balanced player, he plays any type of match in the same way, I am sure that he will know how to handle emotional and mental situations well in the same way.”

