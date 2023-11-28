“A special player in my opinion” - Freddie Ljungberg lavishes praise on Arsenal star for his role in win over Brentford

Former Arsenal winger Freddie Ljungberg has heaped praise on Bukayo Saka following the Englishman's assist to Kai Havertz in the 89th minute of their recent 1-0 Premier League win over Brentford.

Saka's cross in the dying embers of the game allowed Havertz to head in at the far post to earn the Gunners three important points. The narrow win sent them top of the Premier League table.

After the game, Ljungberg singled out the England international for praise and highlighted his work on the wings that led to the goal. He told Monday Night Football:

“If we look at it here, we see that Brentford, they play with a five here. They go wide, as Arsenal always do and you have a special player in my opinion, gets the ball in which is top.”

While Arsenal's frontline continues to struggle, Saka has been a standout performer for them this season. He has scored six and assisted nine goals for the north London side across competitions.

Saka's performances will be crucial for Mikel Arteta and Co. as they aim to leave behind the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race. The Gunners currently have 30 points after 13 games, a point more than second-placed Cityzens and two more than third-placed Reds.

"We can be a lot better" - Bukayo Saka after Arsenal's win over Brentford

After the Brentford win, Bukayo Saka stressed how it was crucial for Arsenal to work on breaking down teams who sit deep. However, he was happy to climb to the top of the Premier League table.

He said (via Mirror):

"Each game is different but we know that we can be a lot better. We’re especially working on breaking teams down, but we’re still getting really good results and we’re top of the league. So we can be really happy."

The winger also touched upon the injury crisis at the club, saying:

"We have some injured players who are going to be back and at the business end of the season, I really hope we can push on and do really well. We’re top of the league and we’re only going to keep progressing, improving and getting better as a team."

Arsenal will next be in action in the UEFA Champions League, where they face Lens on Wednesday, November 29.