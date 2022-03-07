"A special talent" - Roy Keane lauds Arsenal star for matchwinning display against Watford

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has heaped praise on Arsenal star Bukayo Saka. He has called Saka 'a special talent' after the latter's electric performance in the Gunners' 3-2 win over Watford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Saka, 20, has been in inspired form this season. He currently has eight goals and five assists in 25 Premier League games for Arsenal. His performance and goal against Watford has drawn much acclaim, including from Keane who believes the player is destined for greatness.

Following some delightful build-up play by Saka and Alexandre Lacazette, the English forward dispatched his effort into the top corner of Ben Foster's net with aplomb.

While analysing the goal, Keane touched on Saka and the talent the youngster possesses. He told Sky Sports (via The Sport Review) in this regard:

“You’re talking about brilliant attacking players, but (also) the aggression to go and win the ball back. Lovely one-two with Saka… this kid is a special talent. Tom Cleverley is caught, and you’re still thinking this is not the end of the world, but bang – quick movement one-two, and Lacazette does well to lay it off."

Keane continued:

“Lovely lay-off and weight of pass. Beautiful goal. Outstanding finish from the kid (Saka). He’s a special player this lad.”

Is Arsenal's Bukayo Saka England's best winger at the moment?

Bukayo Saka is flourishing under Mikel Arteta.

A debate has surfaced in the England fanbase about who the best winger in the national team setup is.

When Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate picked Saka to start against the Czech Republic in the European Championships last year, many were surprised.

There was a feeling Southgate missed a trick by not starting Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho or putting Raheem Sterling at right wing with Jack Grealish on the left.

However, Saka soon proved his doubters wrong. He put in a Man of the Match performance against the Czech Republic, and continuing fine form this campaign. He was, for many, one of England's best performers in the tournament, and many now believe he is now the team's best right winger.

This season, Saka has shown maturity beyond his years with performances of the highest quality. He has also shown consistency that has helped pushed Arsenal towards UEFA Champions League qualification.

There have been other right wingers flourishing in the Premier League this season. Sancho, West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen and Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise have made their mark.

However, Saka has played a key role in igniting Arsenal's Champions League hopes. His form could see him become one of the first names in Southgate's team sheet come the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this winter.

