"A star is born", "Best midfielder in the world" - Fans react as Kobbie Mainoo bags Manchester United's winner in seven-goal thriller vs Wolves

Kobbie Mainoo was the hero as Manchester United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 in perhaps the game of the season on Thursday (February 1) night.

The Red Devils looked to be easing to an away victory at Molineaux when Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund struck in the first half. The former put his off-the-field troubles behind him in the fifth minute with a sensational finish.

Hojlund deservedly doubled Manchester United's lead in the 22nd minute after he met Luke Shaw's clever pass. The Dane bundled the ball into the back of the net under pressure from Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

The Red Devils should have been out of sight as they spurned several opportunities. Hojlund had the ball in the back of the net in the 45th minute but his celebrations were cut short when the offside flag was raised.

Casemiro thought he'd grabbed United's third three minutes later when he headed home a slick Bruno Fernandes cross. But, yet again the offside flag went up and Erik ten Hag's men had to settle on a 2-0 lead at halftime.

The hosts improved in the second half and forced a superb clearance off the line by Lisandro Martinez in the 49th minute. The ball somehow didn't end up in the back of Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana's net six minutes later after ricocheting off Diogo Dalot to safety.

Wolves were handed a lifeline in the 68th minute when referee Robert Jones pointed to the spot. Casemiro was adjudged to have tripped Pedro Neto although it was a very questionable decision.

Nevertheless, Pablo Sarabia stepped up and calmly tucked his spot kick away. Molineaux roared into life as they sought an equalizer but it was the visitors who'd soon be celebrating.

Scott McTominay thought he'd put the game to bed in the 75th minute after coming off the bench just two minutes earlier. Fernandes' cross found the Scottish midfielder whose unorthodox header found the back of the net.

Wolves were still alive as the game headed into the latter stages and they ensured United would be in for a rollercoaster ride of a finish. Max Kilman pounced on Craig Dawson's clever knock-on and smashed past Onana in the 85th minute.

Gary O'Neil's men appeared to have completed a remarkable comeback when Neto struck in the 90+5th minute. The Portuguese attacker found the bottom corner of Onana's goal with the Cameroonian rooted to the spot.

Ten Hag held his head in dismay as it seemed his side's struggles were set to continue. That was until Mainoo conjured up a moment of pure brilliance to finally claim all three points in the 90+7th minute.

Second-half substitute Omari Forson found the 18-year-old wonderkid with a neat pass on the left. The English midfielder then tricked his way past three Wolves defenders, producing a nutmeg in the process before curling an exquisite effort past Sa.

It was a deserved victory for Manchester United and one that Mainoo will cherish. He's enjoyed a breakout season at Old Trafford and he scored his first-ever league goal and what a way to do it.

One fan lauded the Red Devils' man-of-the-match:

"18-years-old. Kobbie Mainoo. A star is born."

Another fan was equally as praiseful:

"I’m sorry, but Mainoo is the best midfielder in the world I can’t believe what I just witnessed."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to a dramatic win for Manchester United courtesy of Mainoo's stunner:

Rasmus Hojlund hails Manchester United hero Kobbie Mainoo

Rasmus Hojlund talked up Kobbie Mainoo.

Rasmus Hojlund shed light on just how highly the Manchester United dressing room rates Kobbie Mainoo. The Danish striker said following his side's victory (via mufcMPB):

"All the lads were speaking about him when I first joined, saying he's a generational talent."

Mainoo well and truly has shone for the Red Devils this season and tonight was his best performance to date. He won six of 13 ground duels, completed two of four dribble attempts, and scored a remarkable winner.

The England U19 international is the latest star to emerge from Manchester United's academy. He could be one to watch regarding a potential place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024 this summer.