"A story I’ll keep with me forever" - Argentina star reveals what Lionel Messi said ahead of 2021 Copa America final against Brazil 

Argentina midfielder Nicolas Dominguez recently shared what captain Lionel Messi said ahead of their 2021 Copa America final win over Brazil.

La Albiceleste got into the tournament's final on the back of some resolute performance in the knockout stages. They beat Ecuador 3-0 before getting past Colombia on penalties to set up an enticing clash against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro.

Ahead of the final, Messi gave a team talk as revealed by Dominguez, who said (via Nottingham Forest News):

“The great thing about playing alongside Lionel Messi is there isn’t a day he doesn’t do something that surprises you – in a good way."

“The story I’ll keep with me forever was his team talk before the Copa America final before we beat Brazil in the Maracana. The basic message was that we had come through so much and now had the chance to support the Argentina people who had suffered so much.”

Argentina went on to win the game courtesy of a 22nd-minute strike by Angel Di Maria. It was Lionel Messi's first trophy with his nation before winning the La Finalissima and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Dominguez, meanwhile, has made 11 appearances for Argentina so far. He joined Nottingham Forest from Bologna in the summer and has made two appearances for them, scoring one goal.

When Cristiano Ronaldo named Lionel Messi amongst two best players he's ever seen

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated world football for over 15 years and are widely regarded as the two greatest players of all time. They have won 12 Ballons d'Or between them and scored over 1600 goals for club and country.

During an interview with Piers Morgan in November last year, Ronaldo was asked if Mess is the greatest player he has seen. He replied in affirmative but also added Zinedine Zidane in the list, saying (via Sport Bible):

"Probably, yes. Him and [Zinedine] Zidane probably, that I have played and fought with."

He added:

"Messi is an amazing player, he is magic. As a person, we share the stage 16 years. Imagine, 16 years we share. So I have a great relationship with him."

"I'm not a friend of his in terms of, what I mean friend is the guy who was with you in your house, speaking on the phone. No, but it's like a team-mate. He's a guy that I really respect the way he always speaks about me."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have both left European football for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr and American club Inter Miami respectively. However, they have certainly left an indelible mark on the history of the sport.