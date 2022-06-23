"A strange one" - Jack Wilshere brands reported Arsenal target as 'immature' and 'petulant'

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere believes Everton forward Richarlison is a "top, top player" but has also referred to him as "immature" and "petulant."

As per a report from GOAL close to a month ago, the Gunners were keeping an eye on the Brazilian. However, football.london reported earlier this month that Richarlison had rejected the possibility of him moving to the Emirates. Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are also rumored to be weighing up a move for the 25-year-old.

Wilshere, who turned out 197 times across competitions for Arsenal after rising through their youth ranks, recently spoke about Richarlison. He believes the Everton winger is an excellent player but also criticised him for aspects of his attitude.

While rating the Gunners' rumored transfer targets for this summer, Wilshere told talkSPORT EDGE (as quoted by the Mirror):

"Richarlison is a strange one. I think he's a top, top player. There's obviously something there but he's had his problems on the pitch. He's a little bit petulant and immature. Sometimes I quite like that, it shows he cares and is passionate."

The Englishman went on to add:

"I think he deserves his chance at a top club. I would actually quite like to see him at Arsenal under the guidance of Mikel Arteta – 8/10."

Richarlison's current deal with Everton runs until 2024. The Toffees could consequently command a large transfer fee for the winger, with Transfermarkt suggesting that his current market value is £43.2 million.

Rumored Arsenal target Richarlison was key for Everton's survival last season

Richarlison was one of Everton's key players as they avoided dropping into the EFL Championship at the end of the 2021-22 club season. The forward scored 10 times in 30 Premier League matches, with four of them and an assist coming in their final eight contests.

Overall, he has scored 53 goals and laid out 14 assists in 152 matches across all competitions for the Toffees. Prior to that, the Arsenal-linked winger recorded five goals and five assists in 41 matches (all comps.) for Watford.

Richarlison was directly responsible for 35% of the goals Everton scored in the Premier League last season

Richarlison has also won 36 caps for Brazil, netting 14 times and providing six assists. He was part of their squads that lifted the 2019 Copa America and the 2020 Olympic gold medal, ending as the top-scorer in the latter competition.

