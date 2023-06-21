"A strict routine of exercise and healthy eating" - Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez explains how she keeps up with her hectic schedule 

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has opened up on her life in the Middle East.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar Saudi, the Spanish model revealed that she focuses on being organized. Additionally, she also explained how important it is to maintain her energy to cope with her hectic schedule.

She said:

"The truth is, I don’t stop, we travel loads and you need a lot of energy and motivation to carry out all of the responsibilities in my day-to-day. A strict routine of exercise and healthy eating is essential."

Following Ronaldo's departure from Manchester United, the pair settled in Saudi Arabia as the Portuguese superstar joined Al-Nassr. He had a strong second half of the season, scoring 14 goals in 16 games to help guide his team to a second-place finish in the league.

In the interview, Rodriguez also said that she is dedicated to sticking to her routine, which involves full-body workouts at the gym and private bachata dance classes at home. However, the 29-year-old insists that she and Ronaldo always ensure that they find time for their family and friends.

Cristiano Ronaldo caps off record appearance in style as Portugal beat Iceland

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to reach 200 international appearances

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated yet another milestone in his illustrious career during Portugal's narrow 1-0 win over Iceland in the Euro Qualifiers. The Al-Nassr forward became the first men's football player to notch 200 international appearances.

He had already broken the record for most international appearances in March, going past Kuwait forward Bader Al-Mutawa's tally of 196 games. The 38-year-old was presented with an award by Guinness World Records ahead of the game.

While the 2016 Euro champions had many chances against their minnow opposition, they failed to convert. Rafael Leao and Bruno Fernandes came close before Iceland were reduced to 10 men in the 80th minute.

Ronaldo put the finishing touch late in the game to finally give his side the lead, a close-range finish, which was his 132nd for his country.

In his post-match comments, he said (via UEFA):

"So happy. It’s that kind of moment that you never expect to do it, 200 caps. For me it’s an unbelievable achievemen. Of course, to score the winning goal, it’s even more special."

When asked which moment was most memorable in his career, he said:

"It’s hard to pick just one. I’ve had so many beautiful moments. The Euro 2016, the Nations League, but there are some many beautiful moments, and that’s why I prefer to say the next game is the best one."

Ronaldo's winner helped Portugal maintain their 100% record in the Euro Qualifiers. Roberto Martinez's men are currently top of the Group J standings, having won all four of their games so far.

