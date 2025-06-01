"A striker who can actually score goals" - Paul Ince urges Manchester United to sign PL star wanted by Arsenal

Paul Ince has urged Manchester United to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa. He believes that the Red Devils need a striker who can score goals, and the Englishman is the ideal one.

Ad

Speaking to The Telegraph, Ince stated that Manchester United do not have a player who will get into the Premier League's best XI. He added that it has been the case for nearly seven years, while Liverpool have at least three right now. He said:

“If you picked your best 11 players from the Premier League, you wouldn’t have one United player in there. And you probably could have said that in the last six or seven years. How can Liverpool go and sign the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister, and Arsenal get Declan Rice?"

Ad

Trending

“Why haven’t United been in the market for them? Are they looking in the right places? I don’t think they are right now, so it’s a big summer for everyone involved at the club, that’s for sure. They badly need more firepower and I’m looking at someone like Ollie Watkins – a striker who can actually score goals – as a player United need to be going for.”

Ad

Manchester United are interested in signing a striker this summer, but have not settled on a target yet. They have been linked with Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen, while Ollie Watkins has been linked with Arsenal.

Paul Ince suggested Ollie Watkins to Manchester United in 2024

Paul Ince spoke to Ladbrokes in 2024 and stated that Manchester United need a player like Ollie Watkins. He believes that Ivan Toney would have also been a good addition to the squad and said via The Sun:

Ad

"Antony hasn't been performing, so do you get someone in to replace him? Marcus Rashford hasn't been at his best, and Rasmus Hojlund is still a young striker. That's so many areas of the pitch you would say need improving. I think that's what we need to get; a top, top striker, like an Ollie Watkins, like an Ivan Toney. Someone like that, who knows the league, to play up-front, and let Hojlund take his time and settle in."

Toney moved to the Saudi Pro League last summer, while Watkins has been linked with Arsenal since January. The Gunners made a late bid in the winter window, but could not agree on a deal with Aston Villa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More