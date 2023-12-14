Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has named Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah the Premier League Player of the Season so far over Declan Rice and Erling Haaland.

Salah has been in sensational form this season for the Reds, scoring 14 goals and providing eight assists in 22 appearances across all competitions. The 31-year-old has displayed a lot of creativity this season, becoming a provider for his teammates, in addition to his lethal eye for goal.

The Egyptian King's efforts have propelled Liverpool to the top of the Premier League standings. They have 37 points from 16 games and are one point above second-placed Arsenal and four ahead of fourth-placed Manchester City.

Hargreaves said (via HITC):

“He is just a super special player. The consistency and the elite levels he plays at. Firmino has gone. Mane has gone. I think this season, Salah has played the most minutes and got the most goals and the most assists. The one constant you hear with Liverpool is Mo Salah scoring goals and being an amazing player."

He added:

“You could argue that he is probably the Player of the Season, so far. Probably the best player in the Premier League, whether it’s Haaland or Declan Rice. But he is there."

“To be top of the league, 200 goals and 150 in the Premier League. Quite remarkable what he has been able to achieve. The consistency and elite level he plays at, I think is quite remarkable.”

Declan Rice hasn't put a foot wrong for Arsenal, since signing for them for a reported British-record transfer fee of £105 million over the summer. The defensive midfielder has looked assured in the centre of the park and has scored three goals and provided two assists in 24 appearances in total.

On the other hand, Erling Haaland has also had a good season. He is currently the Premier League's highest goalscorer with 14 goals in 15 appearances, three more than Salah's haul. He has also netted 19 goals and provided five assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praises Harvey Elliott ahead of Union Saint-Gilloise fixture

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently gave a positive verdict on Harvey Elliott's skillset and form ahead of their clash against Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, December 14.

Elliott has established himself as a 'super-sub' this season, making an impact off the bench in both central midfield, as well as the right wing. He notably scored the winner in stoppage time as Liverpool secured a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

During the pre-match press conference, Klopp said (via Liverpool's official website):

"With his skillset, he will be in the future super-influential in a team because he can connect things, he has the ability to do that. He has the overview, the technique, the dynamic. He has it. Did he bring it always on the pitch when he played? No, but that's normal."

He added:

"I wouldn't blame anybody for that, least of all him. I am really happy he could show it because a player with his ability needs to have finishes as well."

"He can shoot and he can play the last pass and all these kinds of things. It was a really good sign again of how good this boy can be and, of course, we want to use that."

Elliott has scored one goal and provided two assists in 20 appearances in total this season, with most of his minutes coming in the Europa League and EFL Cup.