"A symbol of our unity, strength and passion for football" - Liverpool legend Sadio Mane builds new football stadium in Senegal 

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane recently built a new football stadium in his hometown of Bambali, Senegal.

Ahead of the upcoming African Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire, Sadio Mane went to Senegal for the inauguration ceremony of his new stadium.

The 31-year-old, who joined Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich last summer, recalled his humble beginnings while dedicating the football ground to his native Senegalese people.

Mane said during the ceremony (via Wiw Sports):

"I am really very happy to be with you today and to welcome you to my home, to my native village of Bambali, where it all began.”

The Al-Nassr forward added:

"It is with immense pride and a heart full of joy that I stand before you on this FIFA standard football field, which has a lot of meaning for me. This is not just a gift from me to my beloved village. Above all, it is the symbol of our unity, our strength and our passion for football."

In the past, Mane has built a school and a hospital in his hometown of Bambali to improve the lives of citizens. He also contributed to Senegal's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liverpool are in advanced talks with young French defender: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing LOSC Lille defender Leny Yoro as Jurgen Klopp wants to strengthen the defensive line-up of the Merseyside club.

As per French outlet Le10Sport, the Reds are currently in advanced talks for the 18-year-old defender, who has already put in a few impressive performances at the senior level. According to the same report, Leny Yoro is expected to cost around €75 million.

Over the years, Yoro has risen through the ranks in Lille's academy and has made 38 appearances for the senior team, scoring three goals and providing one assist. He has been a regular for the Ligue 1 club this season, making 22 appearances including 20 starts.

Apart from the Reds, Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid are also reportedly interested in the young Frenchman because of the long-term injuries to Eder Militao and David Alaba.