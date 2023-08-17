"A talented boy that has performed well" – Pundit heaps praise on reported Liverpool and Manchester United target

Former Chelsea star Jody Morris has lavished praise on Liverpool and Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat, claiming that the midfielder will be a fine signing for both the Premier League clubs.

Amrabat, 26, has been a hot topic of transfer speculation since the turn of the year. He has emerged on a number of top European clubs' radar due to his fine outings at both club and country levels last season.

According to Algemeen Dagblad, Liverpool are on track to completing a switch for the Moroccan ahead of their arch-rivals Manchester United this summer. They are set to meet Fiorentina's £30 million price tag.

Speaking on Sky Sports' The Transfer Show, Morris lauded the Manchester United target amid recent links with the Reds. He elaborated:

"He is a talented boy that has performed well in the perfect position that Liverpool are looking for. Good signing if both clubs are able to get him."

Amrabat, who is in the final year of his deal at the Artemio Franchi Stadium, could opt to join Jurgen Klopp's outfit this summer. He would emerge as their first-choice number six ahead of Stefan Bajcetic.

On the other hand, should the 49-cap Morocco international join United in the near future, he could prove to be a good signing for them. He would likely compete with Casemiro as their first-team ball-winner.

A right-footed tireless operator, Amrabat helped Fiorentina finish eighth in the Serie A and guided them to a UEFA Europa Conference League final past campaign. He was also a crucial part of his national team's historic fourth-place finish in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

So far, the FC Utrecht academy product has scored one goal and laid out as many assist in 107 games across competitions for Fiorentina.

Liverpool in talks with Bundesliga midfielder over switch, star prefers Manchester United

According to Foot Mercato, Liverpool have reignited their pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, contacting the player's agents in the past week. The Reds, however, have been informed that the Ajax academy product is keen to join Manchester United soon.

Gravenberch, 21, has been at the top of the Reds' midfield shortlist since the start of the summer transfer window. He is said to be discontented with his lack of first-team minutes at the Bavarians so far.

A right-footed box-to-box operator, the 11-cap Netherlands international joined the Bundesliga champions from Ajax in a deal worth up to £22 million last summer. He started in just six of his 33 appearances last season, registering just one goal and an assist in the process.