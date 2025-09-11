"A team excited not to lose a game" - Gael Clichy slams Arsenal's 'lack of ambition' and questions Arteta's approach in big games

Former France star Gael Clichy slammed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for his approach in big games. He believes that his former side lack ambition and play it safe on the pitch.

Speaking to Metro, Clichy said that the Gunners have lost their identity that was built under legendary manager Arsene Wenger. He added that the Gunners are now more defensive and focus on set pieces rather than scoring from open play. He said:

"Arsenal is coming to a place where the idea and identity of Arsene Wenger’s football is not seen much anymore. We don’t talk about how well Arsenal played these days, we talk about how difficult they are to break down or how impressive they are on set pieces. Don’t get me wrong, it’s fantastic and it’s part of the game you need to exploit but if we talk about what Arsenal used to be and what Arsenal is today, there’s nothing to compare anymore."

Clichy admitted that the fans need to accept that the club has changed it's approach in games, but believes that they need to start thinking about attacking more, while also showing ambition. He added:

"We have to accept the manager wants something different. And maybe with the wingers and striker we have, we see more of this old-school way. But we also have to tell it like it is – we have also maybe seen a lack of ambition from Arsenal as a club and from Mikel. When you look at that game against Liverpool, you can see a team that is not concerned about winning but a team excited not to lose a game. This is very subtle but this is a massive difference for a team that is competing for the title. So hopefully this will change with the players they have now."

Discussing the 1-0 loss to Liverpool, Clichy stated that it was evident that Arteta's side failed to exploit the defense of Arne Slot's team, which has been conceding goals this season.

"Liverpool started the season very fragile, giving up opportunities. But Arsenal did not exploit that, they did not want to hear it. This is the part where Mikel needs to adjust. Yes, you will win points, I have heard him saying how they are the team who have won the most points over the last three years. But you haven’t won anything. It is not a question about points, it is going to those places and getting the win."

Clichy joined the Gunners as an 18-year-old ahead of their Premier League title-winning season in 2003 and played 264 matches in his career at the club. He joined Manchester City in 2011 and went on to play 203 matches for the Cityzens, winning the Premier League twice during his six-year stay at the club.

Arsenal keen on ending five-year trophy drought under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal won the FA Cup just months into Mikel Arteta's reign at the Emirates in the 2019/20 season. The Spaniard replaced Unai Emery in the middle of the season, after the current Aston Villa manager made a poor start to the season.

However, the FA Cup triumph has been the only major silverware won by the Gunners under Arteta. They have two Community Shields as well, but they are not counted as a major trophy in England.

Arteta's side have finished second for three successive seasons in the Premier League, twice behind Manchester City and last season behind Liverpool. They did well in the UEFA Champions League last season, but lost to eventual champions PSG in the semifinals.

