"A team like Porto always plays to win" - Porto star sends warning to Arsenal ahead of UCL Round of 16 clash

Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa has fired Arsenal a warning ahead of the two sides' UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg clash on Wednesday (February 21).

Costa has been in fine form for Sergio Conceicao's side this season, keeping 11 clean sheets in 30 games across competitions. The Portuguese shot-stopper played an important role in helping the Primeira Liga giants qualify for the knockout stages of Europe's elite club competition.

The 19-cap Portugal international is aware of the qualities that Mikel Arteta's Arsenal possesses. The Gunners surged to the knockout phases as Group B winners with four wins from six games.

However, Costa insisted that Wednesday's visitors at the Estadio do Dragao do have weaknesses (via The Mirror)

"They are quite offensive but we will explore those weaker points in their game. Of course they have weaknesses and of course I’m not going to say what they are.‌"

Costa was adamant that Porto's mentality was to go and beat Arsenal:

"But we will approach every game the same - to go out and win. We do not care if we are playing Arouca or Arsenal, we go out to win every match. A team like Porto always plays to win."

Arsenal are touted as favorites to beat Porto throughout the two legs. The north Londoners have won each of their last five Premier League outings, including a 3-1 win against leaders Liverpool.

Costa touched on Arteta's side being viewed as favorites:

"If they are the favourites then they need to show why they are favourites on the pitch."

Arteta's men will come up against a Porto side who sit third in Liga Portugal, with 15 wins in 22 games. They finished second, behind Barcelona in Group F of the Champions League group stages, with four wins in six games.

Diogo Costa heaped praise on Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard came in for praise from the Porto goalkeeper.

Martin Odegaard has been one of Arteta's most important players throughout his reign at the Emirates. The Norweigan playmaker was appointed captain in the summer of 2022 and he's been an excellent asset for the Gunners.

The 25-year-old has bagged eight goals and seven assists in 31 games across competitions this season. He was key in helping Arsenal qualify for this season's Champions League for the first time since 2017.

Costa gave a glowing verdict of Odegaard ahead of the two sides' meeting. But, he insisted that the Norway international wouldn't do all the work himself (via TBR Football):

"Odegaard is an excellent player, but he is not a player who will do all the work alone. We are focused on the whole team."

Odegaard was a standout performer for the Gunners last season as they mounted a credible title challenge. He registered 15 goals and eight assists in 45 games across competitions.