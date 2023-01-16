"A team without energy, intensity and ambition" - Journalist says current Real Madrid side in the worst in recent years after Barcelona defeat

Spanish outlet AS' deputy director Tomas Roncero has slammed Real Madrid following their Supercopa de Espana final defeat against Barcelona on January 15.

Los Blancos were thoroughly beaten 3-1 by their eternal rivals at the King Fahd International Stadium. Pablo Gavi, Robert Lewandowski, and Pedri Gonzalez scored for the Catalans, while Karim Benzema scored a consolation goal for Madrid.

The defeat comes on the back of some poor recent performances by Real Madrid. They scraped through the semi-finals of the Supercopa de Espana against Valencia on penalties. Prior to that, they lost against Villarreal in La Liga.

Carlo Ancelotti's side were second-best for almost the entirety of the Supercopa final, while Barcelona simply seemed up to speed right from the first whistle.

Roncero commented on Madrid's poor form and performance in the final, pointing out their lack of intensity on the pitch. He also praised Barcelona for their energy and performance in the final and wrote:

"The worst version of Madrid in recent years. A team without energy, intensity and without ambition. He has gone to the classic to see them come while Barça has gone to bite.

"While in Madrid the ball went through [Antonio] Rüdiger and [Ferland] Mendy, both of them a disaster, Barça pulled on the youthful pride of Gavi, Pedri and [Alejandro] Balde."

He claimed that the aforementioned Barcelona players ran the show against Madrid:

"The three kids from Barça ate the heart of a Madrid that clung to the stops of a [Thibaut] Courtois who is always there, the best in the team, the competitive pride of Benzema and Vinicius [Jr.] and the titanic effort but in inferior conditions of [Toni] Kroos and [Luka] Modric, who cannot be asked for more."

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Busquets - 104

De Jong - 71

Pedri - 53

Gavi 43



In complete control. Barcelona completed 567 passes tonight against Real Madrid. Of those passes, 271 were completed by:Busquets - 104De Jong - 71Pedri - 53Gavi 43In complete control. Barcelona completed 567 passes tonight against Real Madrid. Of those passes, 271 were completed by:🇪🇸 Busquets - 104 🇳🇱 De Jong - 71 🇪🇸 Pedri - 53🇪🇸 Gavi 43In complete control. 🎮 https://t.co/CBZb4AOslL

Roncero continued to slam Real Madrid and claimed that they will need big reinforcements in the summer transfer window. He concluded:

"The defense, a disaster, saving [Eder] Militao a bit. Madrid, an absolute impotence. Terrible, it didn't look like a classic. Madrid is going to have to look at a lot of things for this summer, we have to renew the team.

"It is not a night to remember. Superfiasco."

Real Madrid's troubles accentuated by loss against Barcelona

Real Madrid haven't been at their best this season, especially since their return from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. While they have lost just two of their previous five games in all competitions, their performances have left more to be desired.

The likes of Vinicius Jr., Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, and others have struggled to make an impact in recent games.

Real Madrid are currently second in the La Liga table, three points behind leaders Barcelona. Los blancos will need to sort things out quickly if they are to ensure the gap doesn't grow any larger.

Poll : 0 votes