"A top player" - Darren Bent urges Manchester United to make a move for Premier League superstar

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Darren Bent has urged Manchester United to sign Yves Bissouma from fellow Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

Bent believes Bissouma would be an ideal midfielder who can fit into United's system for next season. The 38-year-old has picked Bissouma over the potential signing of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Darren quoted said the following:

"Listen, they should have got a holding midfielder they should have got one a while ago. I don't think they're going to stup up the money (for Rice) - West Ham are likely to hold onto him. Someone I'd really like to see them sign, I think he's a really good player, Yves Bissouma."

He added:

"I think he's a top player, I think he's gettable as well, I think he'd improve Manchester United because he's not just your average box-to-box he can get about he's a top midfielder. I'd probably go out to get him."

Manchester United are expected to be in the be in the market for a new midfielder in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Red Devils will be without Nemanja Matic for next season and will also see Paul Pogba leave Old Trafford at the end of his contract.

Yves Bissouma could be someone who can fill that void at Old Trafford. The 25-year-old Malian midfielder has been one of Brighton's most consistent players over the past couple of seasons.

Bissouma is a physical midfielder and an extremely good passer of the ball. According to Whoscored.com, the Malian international averages 89.1% pass success rate in the Premier League this season.

Bissouma is also defensively sound, averaging three tackles per game in the league.

As things stand, Yves Bissouma has played 26 times for Brighton this season and has contributed two goals and an assist across all competitions.

Manchester United are out of reckoning for the Premier League's top four

Following their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton at the weekend, Manchester United cannot mathematically make it into the top four of the Premier League.

The Red Devils will be without Champions League football for new manager Erik Ten Hag's first season in charge.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Manchester United will not play in the UEFA Champions League next season, after officially exiting the race for fourth place over the weekend. dlvr.it/SQ32m8 Manchester United will not play in the UEFA Champions League next season, after officially exiting the race for fourth place over the weekend. dlvr.it/SQ32m8

Manchester United are currently sixth in the standings and have got one more game remaining this season. As things stand, they are sixth in the Premier League standings, three points clear of seventh-placed West Ham.

The Hammers, however, do have a game in hand and possess a better goal difference than the Red Devils.

Manchester United have a very realistic chance of competing in the UEFA Conference League next season provided West Ham finish above them in the table.

