“A top player” - Paul Robinson says £100m rated star could be Liverpool’s ‘perfect signing’

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has insisted that Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham would be a 'perfect signing' for Liverpool.

Regarded as a potential world-beater, England have a brilliant prospect in the 18-year-old midfielder. He has been performing well on a weekly basis at Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

Needless to say, the progress of the teenage prodigy has alerted several clubs across Europe, especially his homeland. According to Mirror, Liverpool are believed to be in the lead to sign the former Birmingham City starlet.

Adding to the rumors, Robinson has also tipped him to be tailor-made for Jurgen Klopp's system.

Speaking on the Kenn7 YouTube channel, The Times’ Paul Joyce claimed that Borussia Dortmund value their midfielder at a whooping £100 million.

However, the 42-year-old believes £100 million will be 'a big ask' for the dynamic midfielder. He compared the situation to Jack Grealish, who has been carrying the baggage of such a massive transfer fee.

Grealish became the most expensive English player when he was signed by Manchester City for £100 million. He has so far failed to live up to expectations.

Baller. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jude Bellingham’s game by number vs Ivory Coast:100% successful dribbles100% accurate crosses100% accurate long passes88% pass accuracy (60/68)86 total touches5 ball recoveries2 shots attempted1 chance createdBaller. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jude Bellingham’s game by number vs Ivory Coast: 100% successful dribbles 100% accurate crosses 100% accurate long passes 88% pass accuracy (60/68) 86 total touches 5 ball recoveries 2 shots attempted 1 chance created Baller. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🙌 https://t.co/U0Zv9lzkHC

Robinson told Football Insider:

“Bellingham is a top player and he would fit in the way Jurgen Klopp plays really. It could be the perfect signing. Look, £100million is a big ask. We have seen the weight that has put on Jack Grealish."

The former Tottenham Hotspur keeper has suggested that Borussia Dortmund will eventually lower the asking price for their prized asset to 'high tens of millions'. He has also insisted that Liverpool will be out of the race if the English wonderkid costs £100 million.

Robinson added:

“Do I think Bellingham is worth that? I don’t think he should demand that type of figure in all honesty. I think Dortmund would accept an offer in the high tens of millions. I’m not sure he’d actually go for £100million. If that is the case I don’t think it will put Liverpool off.”

Jude Bellingham looks like a star for the future and would be an excellent addition to Liverpool

Big things have been expected from Bellingham ever since he made his bearkthough with his boyhood club Birmingham City.

The midfielder also made the wise decision to opt for a move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

The 18-year-old is still in the development phase of his career but is already one of the best players in the Bundesliga in his position.

The 12-time capped England international has been ever-impressive for Dortmund this season, with six goals and 13 assists in 37 games across all competitions.

Bellingham has everything in his locker to be a success at Anfield if he joins the Reds. He can go on to become a key player for them in the years to come.

