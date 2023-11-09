"A tough day" - Bruno Fernandes reveals Manchester United dressing room mood after shock 4-3 Copenhagen defeat

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has opened up on the mood of the dressing room after defeat to Copenhagen on Wednesday, November 8.

In an eventful UEFA Champions League clash, the Red Devil suffered a 4-3 loss against Copenhagen at the Parken Stadium. They started the game really well with Rasmus Hojlund netting a brace within the first 28 minutes.

Manchester United looked in control of the game before Marcus Rashford was sent off in the 42nd minute. Copenhagen scored twice in the first-half stoppage time to restore parity. Mohamed Elyounoussi scored from close range before Diogo Goncalves converted a penalty after a Harry Maguire handball.

United made it 3-2 in the 69th minute as Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty after Lukas Lerager handled the ball in the box. Lerager then scored the equaliser for Copenhagen in the 83rd minute before Ronny Bardghji sealed the win four minutes later.

After the game, Fernandes spoke about the disappointment in the Manchester United camp, telling MUTV (via Manchester Evening News):

"Disappointment.

"I think for everything we did in the game, we could and should have gotten something. It is difficult at the moment, obviously, and the mood is not the best because I think we fought so hard with ten men that even from then on it was playing against a team that plays really well on the ball, and as a part of that, many decisions went against us."

He added:

"Today was a tough day but I think the team effort was good. We tried. We could have done some things better, but it was difficult for us from thirty minutes on, playing with one player less."

Manchester United are now at the bottom of Group A and are in danger of not even making it to the Europa League spot (3rd).

Manchester United's dire season continues as they face Champions League elimination

The 2023-24 season has been disappointing for Manchester United in more ways than one. They have lost nine of their 17 games across competitions after the disappointing defeat at Copenhagen on Wednesday.

They have been hit with major injury issues, a lack of form for key players, off-field issues, and a general lack of an identifiable footballing style. The Red Devils are eighth in the Premier League with six wins and five losses, nine points behind leaders Manchester City.

They were eliminated from the EFL Cup by Newcastle United and sit bottom of their Champions League group. They are a point behind Copenhagen with just two group-stage games remaining.

United will next host Luton Town in the Premier League on Saturday, November 11.