“A tough test” - Robbie Savage gives his prediction for Manchester United’s trip to Luton Town

Robbie Savage reckons Manchester United's recent upturn in form will continue and they'll beat Luton Town on Sunday (February 18).

Erik ten Hag has been under pressure for the majority of the season amid his side's nosedive from an impressive 2022-23 campaign. His men crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in group stages and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the Round of 16.

However, Ten Hag has got a response from his side since the turn of the year. Manchester United are on a run of three wins in a row in the league which has helped propel them back into the top-four race.

The Red Devils sit sixth, five points behind fifth-placed Aston Villa and six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. There is a possibility that the fifth spot will gift a Premier League club Champions League qualification this season.

Ten Hag's side collide with a wounded Luton who suffered a somewhat surprising 3-1 loss to Sheffield United at Kenilworth Road last time out. Rob Edwards' Hatters are in a relegation battle, sitting a point above the drop zone after 23 games.

Savage expects Luton to show a reaction after their defeat to Sheffield United. But, he acknowledged the fine form the visitors have been in. He wrote for Planet Sport:

"Luton Town will be looking to bounce back... Obviously Luton lost their last home game 3-1 against Sheffield United and it’s a tough test against an in-form Manchester United who are looking for their fifth consecutive away win."

Savage expects the hosts to be on the scoresheet but reckons Ten Hag's troops will secure a 3-1 victory:

"Luton Town can score goals, they’ve scored in their last 11 Premier League games. I think they score here, but I think Manchester United will get a few more. I’m going Luton Town one, Manchester United three."

The Red Devils beat Luton 1-0 in the reverse fixture in November thanks to Victor Lindelof's strike. They can ill afford to drop points at Kenilworth Road with the race for Champions League qualification heating up.

Luke Shaw is set to miss Manchester United's clash with Luton

Luke Shaw won't be available to face the Hatters.

Ten Hag will be without one of his key players on Sunday as Luke Shaw is sidelined due to fitness issues. The English left-back was brought off at halftime during Manchester United's 2-1 win against Villa (February 11).

The Red Devils boss confirmed Shaw's absence in his pre-match press conference (via Manchester Evening News):

"Luke is doubtful for the weekend but we are positive he can make it. He came out as a precaution, it was the right direction. We work until Sunday."

Shaw has endured an injury-ridden and has been unable to make a consistent run of appearances. The England international has appeared 14 times across competitions, providing one assist.

Victor Lindelof replaced Shaw in the win at Villa Park and the Swede may be expected to do so against Luton. Tyrell Malacia is still out with a knee injury and the Dutch left-back hasn't played a game this season.