"A transfer is getting closer and closer"- 21-year-old Liverpool and Manchester United target confirms he is ready to leave current club

Reported Manchester United and Liverpool target Jurrien Timber has confirmed his intention to leave Ajax this summer.

As per the Mirror, the Dutch centre-back is highly valued by both the Reds and the Red Devils. He was notably linked with a move to Manchester United last summer with Erik ten Hag keen to bring him to Old Trafford.

The Dutch tactician signed Lisandro Martinez and Antony from Ajax, but Timber chose to remain in the Netherlands for another season. Now, the time seems to have come for the 21-year-old to leave the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

Speaking to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Timber said:

"A transfer is getting closer and closer, so to speak. There is a lot of concrete interest and I have made agreements with Ajax. Last year, Ajax asked me to stay for at least one more season and to extend my contract. As a club boy I did that with love and after the season we agreed to review the situation."

Timber has been on Ajax's books since the summer of 2014 when he joined them from Feyenoord's youth academy. He has gradually become one of Ajax's most trusted defenders and has played 60 Eredivisie games since the start of last season.

Both Manchester United and Liverpool are believed to hold an interest in Timber. But the two Premier League giants will apparently not prioritize a move for him considering their need to strengthen in other areas.

The Red Devils are reportedly in the market for a new goalkeeper, right-back and striker. Liverpool's attention, meanwhile, is said to be focused on signing several new midfielders.

Liverpool boss sends brutal 7-0 reminder to Manchester United

Erik ten Hag recently claimed Manchester United's 3-0 second-leg (5-3 aggregate) UEFA Europa League quarterfinal loss was their 'worst game of the season' (h/t GOAL).

Liverpool fans would point out that the Red Devils suffered their joint-biggest league defeat on March 5 when they lost 7-0 at Anfield. Regardless of Ten Hag's opinion on that loss, Jurgen Klopp has said that this win could be Liverpool's highlight from this season.

The German tactician told reporters, via Mirror:

"This season, if we don't do something really special, will be remembered for the 7-0 against United. I hope when people speak about it in a few years they will look back on it and [say], 'that is the year we beat United 7-0' and that they could say something nice on top of that."

Liverpool are out of all cup competitions and sit seventh in the league with 53 points from 32 games. They trail fourth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand, by seven points.

