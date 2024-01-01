"A traumatic experience" - 'Devastated' Jack Grealish opens up on home burglary, girlfriend Sasha Attwood responds 

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish has detailed the burglary at his Cheshire mansion, an incident that left him and his family in shock.

The 28-year-old expressed his deep distress, discussing the unsettling event that occurred on Boxing Day (December 26) while Grealish was in action against Everton.

He wrote in a post on Instagram:

"I can’t begin to explain how devastated I am over the burglary that took place at my home a few days ago. My family mean the world to me and nothing is more important than ensuring their safety. This has been a traumatic experience for all of us, I am just so grateful that nobody was hurt."

He continued:

"I have had so many amazing experiences and achievements over the last 12 months, but to be honest, the best year of my life in football now doesn’t feel like something I can celebrate. The people that commit these terrible crimes have no idea of the damage they cause to peoples lives. I hope they are found and brought to justice so no other family has to go through what we have."

Jack Grealish concluded:

"I appreciate the messages from everyone and the support from my friends, teammates and the club. On a more positive note, I’d like to thank everyone for their support throughout this past year, I wish you and your family a happy 2024."

Sasha Attwood, Grealish's girlfriend, also showed her support by re-posting his emotional message on Instagram. She also responded with four red heart emojis and a praying hand emoji (via Daily Mail).

On the fateful day, Attwood, along with ten of Jack Grealish's relatives, was present at the mansion where they were watching the match when the burglary occurred.

The family hid during the incident, which resulted in the theft of jewelry worth an estimated £1 million, according to Daily Mail.

The police responded swiftly to the crisis, but despite a comprehensive search involving helicopters, the perpetrators managed to escape. Reports suggest that the burglary was meticulously planned, with the thieves exploiting the family's focus on Grealish's live televised match.

Pep Guardiola explains reason for substituting Jack Grealish early against Sheffield United

Manchester City's recent triumph over Sheffield United on Saturday (December 30) saw a tactical adjustment from manager Pep Guardiola, who substituted Grealish in the early stages of the second half.

Guardiola's decision was driven by a desire to inject more dynamism into the team, as he revealed (via Manchester Evening News):

"I decide I need a different speed. It has not been easy, it was an incredible effort for Jack, the last two games have been really tough, his performance in Goodison Park maybe was the best player on the pitch. The impact was really tough and hasn't been easy for him."

Jack Grealish secured a spot in the starting lineup for the Sheffield United match. However, his performance led to his substitution in the 50th minute for Oscar Bobb. The youngster's introduction proved pivotal, as he contributed significantly to Manchester City's second goal.

The aftermath of the burglary had a significant impact on Grealish's routine, as he was informed about the incident after the game against Everton concluded. He notably missed a training session to handle the matter.