“A true gentleman who knows how to woo a woman” – When Italian model opened up on dinner date with Cristiano Ronaldo in Ibiza

Cristiano Ronaldo is now with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, but before that, he was spotted with several women following his breakup with supermodel Irina Shayk. Cristina Buccino was one of the models who claimed to have dated the Portuguese star.

The Italian model spoke of meeting the footballer and claimed that he knew how to woo a woman. She praised him and claimed that he was a 'generous guy' and a 'true gentleman' during their first meeting.

She recalled the events that took place and was quoted by The Sun as saying:

"I arrived at this place and Cristiano Ronaldo was there. We met, noticed, our eyes met, and then he invited me to dinner, like a gentleman. He is a great guy. What I have to say is that Cristiano Ronaldo is cool. I've seen him with my naked eye. When you know a person, however, you discover the rest, and Cristiano is a generous guy and a true gentleman who knows how to woo a woman."

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently living in Saudi Arabia with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Georgina Rodriguez on Cristiano Ronaldo outside the pitch

Cristiano Ronaldo's current girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, has also heaped praise on him and claimed him to be a wonderful father and partner. She recalled her first meeting with the footballer and said on Spanish show El Hormiguero:

"He's such a handsome man. When I saw him he was so handsome I felt embarrassed to look at him. I was finally able to leave the shop to go home three hours later than I should have and as I was getting ready to leave Cristiano came in with his eldest son and some friends. Let's just say it was butterflies in my stomach."

When quizzed about how Ronaldo is at home, she added:

"Cristiano is marvelous. He's a wonderful father, a wonderful son, brother, friend and partner, boss and employee because he's an employee as well. He's fantastic in every sense of the word."

Ronaldo's stint in the Middle East has not gone to plan so far as Al Nassr have slipped down the league table and have been knocked out of the two cup competitions.

