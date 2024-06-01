“A true love story, don’t try to understand it” - Sergio Ramos reacts as Real Madrid win record-extending 15th Champions League

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos has reacted to Los Blancos' record-extending 15th Champions League win after they beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley on June 1. The Madridistas were seen as strong candidates for the trophy against the underdog German side, and they duly delivered.

Dortmund took the charge in the first half and threatened Thibaut Courtois with big chances from Karim Adeyemi and Niclas Fullkrug. The Bundesliga giants continued to attack, while Madrid took their time to get into the game, before the second half took an eniterly different route.

Real Madrid came out all guns blazing against their opponents, ruthlessly dominating possession until they broke Dortmund's defense down. A corner from Toni Kroos met Dani Carvajal's head, and the full-back directed his effort into the back of the net in the 74th minute.

Trending

Dortmund tried to find an equalizer, but they could do little against a Madrid side that were in cruise control. The second goal came through Vinicius Junior in the 83rd minute and it sealed the win for Los Blancos, whose fans began celebrations before the final whistle at Wembley.

Sergio Ramos celebrates Real Madrid's 15th Champions League trophy.

Afterward, Sergio Ramos took to Instagram to hail Real Madrid:

"A true love story. Don't try to understand it. Congratulations #RealMadrid."

A happy Carlo Ancelotti discusses Real Madrid's 15th Champions League trophy

Carlo Ancelotti has opened up about his feelings after leading the Madridistas to European glory. The manager has won five such trophies in the past, but he conceded that Dortmund made things rather difficult in his post-match interview.

The legendary Italian tactician said (via BeinSports):

"I never get used to it, because it was difficult, very difficult, more than expected... This is a dream that continues. I don't know what is going to happen tonight, but we are not going to sleep."

"It seems a dream but it is reality. Really happy for sure. A final is always like this [with good and bad parts of the game]. We were able to win, it was a fantastic season and we are really happy to be able to win the cup again."

It will be a night of celebrations and jubilation for the Real Madrid players, who have managed to continue the club's impressive tradition of winning the Champions League. For most of them, a moment of rest will be needed before they return to international duty this summer.