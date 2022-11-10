"A truly appalling player", "Should never play football again" - Tottenham Hotspur star gets savaged on Twitter for his performance in 2-0 Nottingham Forest defeat 

Tottenham Hotspur fans have slammed defender Davinson Sanchez after his performance in their 2-0 defeat in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday (November 9).

The Colombian centre-back put up an error-laden performance as Spurs were eliminated from the Carabao Cup at the City ground. In the first half, his poor clearance almost led to a goal, as it ricocheted off a Nottingham player and hit the post. The rebound reached Jesse Lingard, whose header was saved by Fraser Forster, who made his Tottenham debut on the night.

Sanchez was beaten multiple times on the night before Renan Lodi cut back inside easily to give Nottingham the lead in the second half. It was yet another underwhelming performance from the Colombian, who has made 11 appearances this season across competitions. With Cristian Romero's injury, Sanchez has often deputised in the right centre-back position.

However, Tottenham fans were frustrated by his performance against Nottingham and took to Twitter to share their reactions:

Tobs #TouchlineFracas @tapintobs 🤦🏾‍♂️ Davinson Sanchez is not a real footballer. Ryan Suss is not a real footballer. There’s like 4-5 more like this in the team fgs🤦🏾‍♂️ Davinson Sanchez is not a real footballer. Ryan Suss is not a real footballer. There’s like 4-5 more like this in the team fgs 😭🤦🏾‍♂️

Jon @jonhotspur88 Fast GøaIs. @iF29s GOAL! Nott' Forest 1-0 Tottenham (Lodi)

GOAL! Nott' Forest 1-0 Tottenham (Lodi) https://t.co/53yP7tBe27 I want Davinson Sanchez released. Not sold, I want them to release him. He’s fucking wank. Got the nerve to moan at Bissouma there. Fuck off. twitter.com/if29s/status/1… I want Davinson Sanchez released. Not sold, I want them to release him. He’s fucking wank. Got the nerve to moan at Bissouma there. Fuck off. twitter.com/if29s/status/1…

Rohan™️ @rohan_thfc Who ever is responsible for making Davinson Sanchez a professional footballer needs to be shot Who ever is responsible for making Davinson Sanchez a professional footballer needs to be shot

Wymond 🐓⚽️ @wymondTHFC11 Davinson Sanchez needs to understand what’s humility and please just leave the club on your own, you will never make it again to this team, please fuck off back to whatever club you came from and never come back, you’re a fraud of a player Davinson Sanchez needs to understand what’s humility and please just leave the club on your own, you will never make it again to this team, please fuck off back to whatever club you came from and never come back, you’re a fraud of a player

Sean ORiordan @SeanOR7

Has to be one of, if not the worst player ever to put on a Tottenham shirt. Bloke can’t play football. A truly appalling player. We paid over £40m for Davinson SanchezHas to be one of, if not the worst player ever to put on a Tottenham shirt. Bloke can’t play football. A truly appalling player. We paid over £40m for Davinson Sanchez😱 Has to be one of, if not the worst player ever to put on a Tottenham shirt. Bloke can’t play football. A truly appalling player.

Spurs signed Sanchez from Ajax for £42 million in 2017. He has since made 192 appearances for the club, scoring five goals and providing an assist.

Antonio Conte shares his thoughts on Tottenham's abysmal first-half record this season

Spurs have struggled to get going in the first half of games this campaign and have often been dependent on second-half comebacks.

They have now not scored in the first half of their last eight games across competitions. To exacerbate matters, it was the fifth domestic game in a row where Tottenham found themselves 2-0 down.

Speaking after the Nottingham defeat, manager Antonio Conte said (via Football.London):

"We know; we see the situation, and in the last period, many times, maybe seven games we were 1-0 down and in some games 2-0 down. I think that can happen."

He added:

"In this moment, we have to stay and to find positive things because if you go to negative things, I think on one side, it is okay in the right moment, but this is not the right moment because the period is really, really tough, and they are losing a lot of physical and mental energy. They are losing a lot of things to be stronger with my players."

Tottenham are fourth in the Premier League, eight points behind league leaders and arch-rivals Arsenal, who have a game in hand. They will next host Leeds United on Saturday (November 12).

