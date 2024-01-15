"A unique excellence" - Lisandro Martinez gushes over girlfriend Muri Lopez as she dazzles in stunning outfit for carnival in Argentina

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez recently reacted to photos of his girlfriend Muri Lopez at a carnival in Argentina.

Muri Lopez, who is a professional dancer, recently uploaded a series of pictures of get outfit for the carnival in her hometown of Gualeguay, Argentina. According to Betimate, she performs every year at the carnival in Argentina.

She captioned the post on Instagram:

"One more year I had the opportunity to enjoy a night of the best carnival. This one in my city of Gualeguay."

Her fans stormed the comments section with compliments and words of praise on seeing the post. Her boyfriend, Lisandro Martinez also reacted to her Instagram post by praising her girlfriend's beauty. He wrote:

"All the inner beauty that you very carry inside is a reflection of what you look outside really, a unique excellence."

Lisandro Martinez's comment

Muri Lopez replied to the Manchester United midfielder's comment, writing:

"I love you, love of my life! Thank you for being such a wonderful man to me,"

Muri Lopez and Lisandro Martinez have been together since their teenage days and they also grew up in the same neighborhood. The couple started dating at the age of 14. Over the years, Lopez has seen Martinez's progress as a football star and she was also present in Qatar when Argentina won the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez sent a heartfelt message to fans after Tottenham draw

Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez has sent a heartfelt message to his fans after Manchester United played a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, January 14.

Martinez made his much-awaited return from injury for the Red Devils on Sunday, against Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham at Old Trafford. The defender had been on the sidelines after suffering an injury against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League last September.

After missing three months of action, the Argentine was in action for the first time when he was substituted in the place of Jonny Evans in the second half against the Spurs. However, the match ended as a 2-2 draw and United failed a take home three points.

After the match, the Argentine took to social media and stated that Manchester United would work together to get better results. He wrote:

"Proud of the reception I got from the fans, I really love you. Not the result we wanted, but we battled hard until the end. We’ll work together for more!”

Expand Tweet

Rasmus Hojlund scored in the third minute to give the Red Devils an early lead before a strike from Richarlison (19'). Marcus Rashford then handed United another lead in the 40th minute. However, Rodrigo Bentancur's goal helped the Spurs pick up a point, with the match ending 2-2.