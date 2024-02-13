“A unique group to be in” - Graeme Souness explains why Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a bigger legend than Arsene Wenger

Graeme Souness has claimed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a bigger legend than Arsenal's legendary manager Arsene Wenger. He believes that the German winning the UEFA Champions League with the Reds puts him ahead of the Frenchman.

Souness said on talkSPORT that the Champions League trophy brings glamour with it, and Wenger never managed to win it at Arsenal. He believes that Klopp winning it all with the Reds is solid proof that he is the better manager. He said:

"Wenger never won a Champions League. I think that one competition, whether it's me overvaluing it or not, but I think there's so much hype and interest and glamour surrounding the Champions League nowadays – Klopp has won it as well."

He added:

"It was the first time that Liverpool had won it [the Premier League] in 30 years. I just think it's a unique group to be in. To be able to say you're a manager who has won the Champions League, I think that puts you in a legendary category."

Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. He has already announced his decision, and the Reds are hunting for his replacement.

Graeme Souness understands why Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool

Graeme Souness has said that he understands why Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool and added that he wanted to take the weight off his shoulders. He claims that the decision took him by surprise but the job has taken a toll on the German.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, Souness said:

"What has surprised me most about Jurgen Klopp announcing he will leave Liverpool is the timing. Why walk away when you have re-built such a fabulous team, one that looks like it will compete for major honours for the foreseeable future? Maybe he was worried about the news leaking out, because all of his staff are going with him and a lot of people would have known."

He added:

"Or, having watched his interview, I think it's more to do with taking a weight off his shoulders and wanting to get back to some sort of normality and enjoying family life once more. Either way, I was completely taken aback when I heard. Yes, he has looked tired and weary at times, but that's the job. It does take its toll."

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has been linked with the Anfield job, while Roberto De Zerbi is also reported to be in the race. As for Jurgen Klopp, he is taking a break from managerial duties but has been linked with the Germany national team and Barcelona.