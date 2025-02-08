"A win and first goal after 40!" - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on social media after starring for Al-Nassr in win over Al-Feiha

Cristiano Ronaldo recently took to social media to celebrate his first goal after turning 40. This came in Al-Nassr’s 3-0 win over Al-Feiha in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (February 7).

The Portuguese icon turned 40 on February 5 and celebrated again by getting on the scoresheet in their comfortable win against 14th-placed Al-Feiha.

Al-Nassr welcomed Al-Feiha to Al-Awwal Park for their 19th league game of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League season. Stefano Pioli’s men dictated proceedings and were already ahead in the 22nd minute, courtesy of winter signing Jhon Duran.

While Al-Nassr continued to boss possession even after taking the lead, they couldn’t get their second goal until the 72nd minute, thanks to Duran again.

Two minutes after Duran bagged a brace, Cristiano Ronaldo added a third for his side, tapping home a pass from Nawaf Mashari Abdulrahman Boushal that found him unmarked inside the opposition’s box. The 40-year-old veteran shared a few pictures from the game on his official X handle and wrote:

''A win and first goal after 40! ✌🏽''

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal against Al-Feiha saw him move his season tally to 24 across competitions (26 games) and his career tally to 924 (1262 games). Also, the 3-0 victory propelled Al-Nassr into third place on the Saudi Pro League table, with 41 points from 19 games. They are eight points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad and five points behind Al-Hilal.

Since joining Al-Nassr in 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to prove that age is just a number, as he aims to hand the Knights of Najd their first major trophy since 2019.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare for Al-Nassr against Al-Feiha?

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to be an integral component of his side this season. The 900-plus goal veteran was again impressive for Al-Nassr in their 3-0 victory over Al-Feiha on Friday evening.

Ronaldo played for 84 minutes and it was only the second time this season that he was substituted in a league match for Al-Nassr. Despite not being allowed to play the entirety of the match, the Portuguese icon had quite an impressive outing.

Apart from getting on the scoresheet in the 74th minute, he recorded 33 touches, a passing accuracy of 96% (23/24), and a rating of 7.1 (as per Sofascore).

Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will next be in action in the league in an away game against Al-Ahli Saudi on February 13.

