"A wonderful achievement" - Gary Lineker heaps praises on Harry Kane following his record-breaking goal in England's win over Italy

Former England striker Gary Lineker has commended Harry Kane for becoming the all-time top goalscorer for England.

In a Euro 2024 Qualification match against Italy, Kane notched his 54th goal for the Three Lions from the spot, overtaking Wayne Rooney. It was England's first victory against Italy in their backyard since 1961, with first-half goals from Kane and Declan Rice helping Southgate's side notch up a crucial 2-1 win.

Taking to social media, Lineker applauded the Tottenham man, saying:

“Many congratulations to Harry Kane on becoming England’s highest ever goalscorer. A wonderful achievement”, he said on Twitter.

Kane had a chance to break the record at the 2022 World Cup in the quarterfinals against France. Having already equaled the record of 53 goals set by Rooney, he had another opportunity from the penalty spot late in the game to level the scores. However, he skied the spot-kick, sending England crashing out of the tournament.

The 29-year-old has been prolific for the national side. With six goals in the 2018 World Cup, he led England to the semifinals, where they were beaten by Croatia. Kane won the Golden Boot for the tournament.

His success at club level, however, pales in comparison to other legendary strikers of the Three Lions, with the likes of Rooney and Lineker himself enjoying a much more successful time for their club teams.

Wayne Rooney reacts as Harry Kane breaks record to become England's all-time top scorer

The former Manchester United striker heaped praise on Kane.

Wayne Rooney congratulated Harry Kane on Twitter after the Tottenham man broke his record and became England's all-time leading scorer with 54 goals.

He said:

"Congratulations to @HKane on becoming @England 's all-time leading goalscorer. I knew it wouldn’t take long but that was quick. Great man, unbelievable goalscorer and an England legend. Congrats Harry."

It is interesting to note that Kane and Rooney shared the pitch in 2015 when Rooney broke Sir Bobby Charlton's record and became the leading scorer.

Kane thanked Rooney for his appreciation, saying (via Channel 4):

"Big thanks. Obviously I was on the pitch when Wayne broke the record and I know what it meant to him, was so proud of him. Just a great England legend so to hear that is fantastic."

