"A few more years with him to win more trophies" - Liverpool superstar pleased with Mohamed Salah's new contract 

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is delighted that Mohamed Salah has extended his contract with the club as he aims to win more trophies with the Egyptian.

Salah put all speculations about his future to bed by committing another two years to the Reds and extending his stay till 2025. He has also become the club's highest-paid player in history.

Liverpool Echo has repoted that Salah is set to earn around £350,000 per week in wages, which could rise up to £400,000 if a few performance-based criteria are met.

Alexander-Arnold, who's currently enjoying his vacation at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, said that he's pleased to hear the news of Salah's contract extension. The Englishman said (via Liverpool Echo):

"Of course, of course. Hopefully, a few more years with him to win more trophies."

The pair have won every possible trophy at Liverpool, including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League. While Salah signed for the Reds in 2017 from AS Roma, Alexander-Arnold broke into the Reds' first team later that season following an injury to Nathaniel Clyne.

Both players have grown from strength to strength since then, establishing themselves as the best in their positions in the league. Salah has struck 156 goals and made 63 assists from 254 appearances across competitions. He has also won numerous individual honours, including three Premier League Golden Boot awards.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold has assisted 62 times in 226 games across competitions, despite being a right-back, and has chipping in with ten goals.

He also holds the record for the most assists in a Premier League campaign (13 in 2018-19), which yielded him the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Liverpool star Alexander Arnold reveals he's a big F1 fan

Alexander-Arnold has revealed that he loves F1 and is excited to watch it live for the very first time. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

"First time and hopefully the first of many, though. I absolutely love F1, and it's so exciting to be here. It doesn't really allow me with my schedule, but I'm really happy to be here today."

He continued:

"The excitement, I think, is my favourite bit. The fact that it's both a team sport and an individual sport at the same time is exciting to me. It's an amazing sport. I grew up watching it with my dad and my family. Not as nice as these; these machines are something very special. A lot of hard work and a lot behind the scenes that I've seen today. A lot goes into it."

The Reds will play their first match of the 2022-23 season against Manchester City in the Community Shield on July 30.

