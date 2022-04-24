Aaron Ramsdale reveals what Liverpool players have told him about Mohamed Salah

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has revealed what the Liverpool players he has talked to have told him about superstar Mohamed Salah. The English shot-stopper has revealed the fame of the Egyptian sensation in his recent discussion with the press.

In a discussion with BT Sport (via HITC), Ramsdale revealed how popular Salah is by the admission of his own teammates, saying:

“When I speak to the Liverpool lads, they’ve got about a million followers from Egypt purely from Salah!”

It is easy to see how the Englishman is amazed by the pull of the talismanic Egyptian. Salah has become a bonafide world star since arriving at Anfield in 2017 from AS Roma. He has been called the 'Egyptian Messi', is particularly popular in his homeland, and has been instrumental in Egypt's recent footballing rise in Africa.

Interestingly, Arsenal were also linked with bringing the Egyptian to north London at the time, as per The Times. However, they lost out to Liverpool in the race for his signature. The Gunners and their fans will now have to ponder what could’ve been if they managed to secure the services of the phenomenal Egyptian.

Liverpool have a verbal agreement with Darwin Nunez: Reports

According to a report by lfcrumour.com, the Reds have a verbal agreement with Benfica attacker Darwin Nunez. The star flourished against the Premier League side during their latest meeting in the Champions League quarter-finals. He scored two goals over two legs as Benfica were eliminated by an aggregate scoreline of 6-4.

Nunez is reportedly interested in a move to Anfield, and it is believed that the star could get paid twice his current wage at Benfica. He currently earns around €30k per week and Liverpool are willing to offer him around €70k per week.

“Cavani - he’s my idol”, Darwin also added. Benfica want around €75/80m to sell Núñez. Darwin Núñez on potential Premier League move in the summer: “I really don’t know what’s gonna happen. But I’m not gonna speak about my future before the end of the season”.“Cavani - he’s my idol”, Darwin also added. Benfica want around €75/80m to sell Núñez. Darwin Núñez on potential Premier League move in the summer: “I really don’t know what’s gonna happen. But I’m not gonna speak about my future before the end of the season”. 🇺🇾 #transfers“Cavani - he’s my idol”, Darwin also added. Benfica want around €75/80m to sell Núñez.

The 22-year-old has been an enlightenment in the Primera Liga this season, where he has scored 25 goals in as many appearances. His brilliance in the Champions League can't be ignored either, with the star scoring six goals in 10 games.

Although he has garnered the attention of many juggernaut clubs across Europe, the Reds are at the forefront of the race for his signature. If reports are to be believed, the star will be a Liverpool player next season.

