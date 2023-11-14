Aaron Ramsdale’s father opens up on what his son told him about David Raya amid Arsenal goalkeeper battle 

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's father opened up about his son's relationship with David Raya, the first-choice shot-stopper at the Emirates Stadium.

The two goalkeepers are fighting it out for a spot between the sticks in north London. Ramsdale has seemingly lost his place to the Spain international after failing to start any of his club's last eight Premier League matches. The English goalkeeper is yet to feature for the Gunners in the UEFA Champions League.

In total, Ramsdale has made four appearances in the English top flight and seven across all competitions, recording just two clean sheets. Meanwhile, Raya has played 12 matches across competitions, racking up six clean sheets in the process.

Despite the spotlight on this situation, Ramsdale's father has assured that the relationship between the two players is healthy. Addressing the same on The Highbury Squad podcast, he said (via The Boot Room):

"David Raya, Aaron says, he’s a lovely guy and he works hard with him and Aaron’s trying to help him as much as he can to settle in with the squad. Aaron is working as hard as he can, he’s trying to do the best for the squad, he’s upbeat and he’ll do everything for Arsenal to win the Premier League."

The 25-year-old signed with the Gunners in the summer of 2021 for a fee of €28 million from Sheffield United. Since then, he's completed 85 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal, keeping 31 clean sheets.

Ian Wright surprised to hear Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale cannot remain focused for 90 minutes

Ian Wright (via Getty Images)

Arsenal icon Ian Wright was caught looking shocked on camera as goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale revealed that he cannot remain focused in a football match for 90 minutes.

In a clip that has gone viral, the Gunners' goalkeeper reveals that he engages with fans and sings songs to stay focused. Addressing this in a recent interview, the shot-stopper said (via Give me Sport):

"If you ask me to concentrate on a match for 90 minutes, I'm finished. I can't do it. So that's why I get involved with the fans and I'll sing along with the songs. Someone's giving me abuse, I'll turn around and give them a bit back. I've had my 2/3 minutes madness in my head... straight back to the football. I've got 10/15 minutes of pure concentration again."

Wright's reaction has drawn an incredible reaction on social media, with several slamming the England international for his comments. This latest episode adds to the already existing complications for Ramsdale.