Aaron Ramsey responds when asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, names former Arsenal man as best ever teammate

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey recently gave his take on the Greatest of All Time debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Welshman hailed the two football greats and said that he was fortunate to play alongside the latter.

Ramsey, 34, recently signed for Mexican outfit Pumas UNAM on a free transfer from Cardiff City. In a press conference during his presentation, the former Gunners star was asked to pick between Messi and Ronaldo.

He said (via Infobae):

"Both players are wonderful and I had the privilege of playing with one of them."

Ramsey also disclosed his best teammate, naming former Spanish international Santi Cazorla as the player he enjoyed sharing the pitch with the most.

"The player I enjoy being on the pitch with the most is Santi Cazorla," he added.

Aaron Ramsey joined Arsenal in 2008 from his boyhood club Cardiff City. After multiple loan spells at Nottighmam Forest and Cardiff, the Welshman eventually established himself as a key player at the Emirates. He shared the pitch with Carzola for four seasons at the club. The duo recorded four joint-goal contributions in 117 appearances, helping the club win consecutive FA Cups in 2014 and 2015.

In 2019, Ramsey ended his 11-year stay with Arsenal, switching to the Serie A with Juventus. This was where he shared the dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo. Both players shared the pitch 56 times for the Bianconeri and registered seven joint-goal participations. They also won the 2020 Serie A title playing together.

Meanwhile, Ramsey has faced Lionel Messi four times. They faced off twice in the Champions League when the latter was at Barcelona and twice in Ligue 1 while he played for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He lost three of his four meetings against the Argentine, winning just one.

Angel Di Maria gives verdict on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when asked to name best ever teammate

Former Argentina forward Angel Di Maria recently shared his thoughts on his best teammate. The 37-year-old is one of a handful of players to have shared the pitch with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Di Maria recently ended his spell with Benfica and is set to join his boyhood club Rosario Central on a free transfer. During his farewell interview with the Portuguese club, the Argentine was asked to name the best player he has played with.

Despite previously naming Lionel Messi as the best player of all time, Di Maria showered praise on his former colleagues rather than pick a clear preference. He said (via O Jogo):

"It's very difficult to choose one. I think I had the opportunity to play with an incredible generation of players, because I played with Leo (Messi), I played with Cris (Cristiano Ronaldo), I played with Ibra (Ibrahimovic), I played with Rooney, with Van Persie, with Mbappe, with Neymar... I find it very difficult to choose one."

"They are all monsters, all top players in the ranking of the best, some for more years, others less, but I had the opportunity to play with almost all of them, or with all of them, if you can say that, so it's difficult to choose one. I have this privilege and I was lucky to be able to play with great players, with goal scorers, with players with the final pass, with players with incredible talent. And that's what I take with me, this opportunity and this luck of having been able to play with so many stars," he added.

Di Maria played with Lionel Messi for the Argentine national team and shared the dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. He combined for 16 goals in 141 matches with the Inter Miami star and has 28 joint-goal contributions with the Al-Nassr superstar.

