Indian footballer in Europe team faces visa issues due to COVID-19

Indian footballer and FK Varnsdorf defender Abneet Bharti is stuck in India due to visa issues, with regulations preventing him from featuring in league games for the Czech Republic club.

Abneet played two games for Varnsdorf in the Czech Cup but he hasn't been able to feature in league games due to work permit issues.

Abneet had to return to India to apply for a new work permit and visa, as the Czech Embassy doesn't allow extension of visa from Czech Republic itself. The applicant has to apply from their home country.

Varnsdorf coach Pavel Drsek recently mentioned in an interview with Czech media that Abneet has 'good technique' and he is currently hoping that the defender is given eligibility to compete before the league season restarts.

Following Sandesh Jhingan' s return to India, Abneet Bharti is the only professional Indian footballer playing abroad and there remains hope that the Czech authorities will process his visa, as Varnsdorf has already started training for the remainder of the season.

