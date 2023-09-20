"About to dominate another sport" "Two GOATs" - Fans react as reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo will make WWE debut alongside John Cena

Fans reacted on X (formerly Twitter) after reports suggesting Cristiano Ronaldo could make his WWE debut alongside John Cena this November in Saudi Arabia went viral.

WWE have worked with numerous celebrities in the past, including Floyd Mayweather, Snoop Dogg, Logan Paul, and Bad Bunny. According to Spanish newspaper, Diario AS, the Wrestling giants want Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to be at their Crown Jewel live event on November 4.

WWE's current owner, Endeavor, plan on utilizing Ronaldo to boost the event's profile. While the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to confirm his attendance, fans reacted in excitement on X.

One fan wrote:

"About to dominate another sport"

Another posted:

"My two goats.... Love it... This are the days I live for."

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

Cristiano Ronaldo has truly been a sensation in Saudi Arabia since he joined Al-Nassr on a lucrative two-and-a-half-year deal in January 2023. His transfer started a Saudi Pro League exodus with various football stars like Neymar, Karim Benzema, and Sadio Mane jumping ship this summer.

Moreover, Ronaldo has also been spotted in events outside of football. The 38-year-old notably attended the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury boxing match at the Diriyah Stadium back in February.

Cristiano Ronaldo sends valiant message to fans after AFC Champions League debut

Cristiano Ronaldo sent a positive message to fans after Al-Nassr's 2-0 win against Persepolis at the Azadi Stadium on his AFC Champions League debut on Tuesday (September 19).

The Knights of Najd dominated possession in the first half but were unable to break the deadlock due to Persepolis' resilient defense. Milad Sarlak was sent off in the 52nd minute after a foul on Ronaldo, enabling Al-Nassr to take control of the game.

The hosts were unlucky to concede in the 62nd minute with Danial Esmaeilifar scoring an own goal. Mohammad Qassem doubled Al-Nassr's advantage 10 minutes later to secure an impressive 2-0 win.

Al-Nassr are now at the summit of Group A with three points, with Persepolis are fourth. Al-Duhail and Iskiklol played out a 0-0 draw and have one point apiece.

Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted:

"Great to get the win today! A very special thank you to the fans and to all the Iranian people who have made this visit so special for us. Such an incredibly warm welcome!"

Al-Nassr next face Al-Ahli Saudi at home in the Saudi Pro League on September 22.