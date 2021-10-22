“About to feast on Tomiyasu” – Aston Villa fans excited with return of star man ahead of Arsenal clash

Leon Bailey, Bertrand Traore and Keinan Davis have all returned to training for the trip to Arsenal on Friday night. The offensive trio have been sidelined for several weeks. Villa supporters will be delighted to see Bailey and Traore back in action at the Emirates.

Injury has hindered the duo this season, preventing them from putting in a consistent amount of minutes. But prior to the match against Arsenal, Dean Smith supplied the Villa fans with an update. It is a huge boost for Aston Villa ahead of their crucial match against Arsenal.

Aston Villa @AVFCOfficial The boss starts with team news: “Matty Cash is back training now, so he’s fine.“Leon Bailey has been back training for the last couple of days, so he’s fine as well, as is Bertrand Traoré. Keinan Davis is also back, so we’re starting to get a fully fit squad.” #ARSAVL The boss starts with team news: “Matty Cash is back training now, so he’s fine.“Leon Bailey has been back training for the last couple of days, so he’s fine as well, as is Bertrand Traoré. Keinan Davis is also back, so we’re starting to get a fully fit squad.”#ARSAVL https://t.co/XeN8ePzOpS

Matty Cash also returned to training after being hurt late in the second half of Villa's 3-2 loss to Wolves the previous time out. Last season, Villa won both games against Arsenal and they will be looking to repeat the feat tonight. Villa will be looking to beat Arsenal this weekend now that many of their players have returned to training.

Aston Villa fans hope to recover from their collapse last week with a win against Arsenal

Leon Bailey in action for Aston Villa

However, they enter the game as wounded animals, having shot themselves in the foot in one of the most heinous ways possible. Villa led Wolves 2-0 entering the last ten minutes of their Midlands duel on Saturday. They appeared to be in a very comfortable position and in an ideal position to score three points.

Despite this, they finished the game with zero points, in one of Villa's worst collapses in recent memory. Goals from Romain Saiss, Conor Coady and Ruben Neves made the comeback for Wolves possible.

But now that players like Bailey and Traore have returned, Villa fans will want to see them play. They will be hoping that the return of these key players will provide a much-needed lift for the team against Arsenal.

Ashley Preece @PreeceObserver Leon Bailey back in training, back popping in goals at Bodymoor & sending keepers to the shops with that foot-roll. "Loading," is his message on Instagram ⏳. Team news update for Arsenal due tomorrow morning. 🙏 🇯🇲 #avfc Leon Bailey back in training, back popping in goals at Bodymoor & sending keepers to the shops with that foot-roll. "Loading," is his message on Instagram ⏳. Team news update for Arsenal due tomorrow morning. 🙏 🇯🇲 #avfc

They won't start because of their lack of experience and sharpness, but Smith will have extra firepower to select from on the bench. Bailey was making his Villa debut the last time he played in a 3-0 win over Everton. In a 20-minute stretch he assisted, scored, had a yellow card and then had to leave injured.

Now the Jamaican superstar is back and he will be looking to feast on Arsenal this time.

Edited by Aditya Singh