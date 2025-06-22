"About time they started benching him", "Needs to step up" - Fans react to Real Madrid star's inclusion in XI for Pachuca clash

Real Madrid fans on X have urged Vinicius Junior to step after he was included in the starting XI to face Mexican outfit Pachuca. The two sides are set to face each other in the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup at the Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, June 22.
Thibaut Courtois starts in goal for Real Madrid. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Raul Asencio, and Francisco Garcia make up the defense. The midfield comprises of Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, and Fede Valverde. Arda Guler, Vinicius Junior, and Gonzalo Garcia start up front to complete the starting XI.
After narrowly missing out on the 2024 Ballon d'Or, Vinicius struggled for consistency last season for Los Blancos, recording 21 goals and 18 assists in 53 appearances across all competitions. The 24-year-old also struggled to make an impact during their recent 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal, landing zero shots on target, before being replaced by Victor Munoz in the 80th minute.
One Real Madrid fan reckons Xabi Alonso needs to start benching Vinicius, posting:
"Is about time they start benching vinicius"
Another fan tweeted:
"Vinicius Jr needs to step up today."
Other fans reacted below:
"Vinicius Jr mate you gotta step up," one fan commented
"Hope this is the last time We saw vini," another added
"Vini, it's your time to shine man,you been disappointing us for the past months," one fan typed
"Should've benched Vini instead of Rodrygo," another chimed in
"I’m at the club’s complete disposal" - Real Madrid star claims he wants to retire at the club ahead of Pachuca clash
Thibaut Courtois has admitted that he is happy at Real Madrid and hopes to retire at the club ahead of his side's clash against Pachuca in the FIFA Club World Cup. Courtois' current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2026. However, he has been linked with a two-year renewal, which would keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2028.
Courtois stated (via Managing Madrid):
“I hope I can renew. I’m very happy at Real Madrid, playing here is a dream and every year that passes is another dream. I’m at the club’s complete disposal, they know I want to stay here... and hopefully retire here. But now it’s time to prove myself on the pitch. The rest will be easy to resolve.”
Since joining Los Blancos in 2018, Courtois has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. The 33-year-old has kept 111 clean sheets in 283 appearances across all competitions, helping the LaLiga side win 12 major honors, including two UEFA Champions League trophies.