Fans on Twitter think Lionel Messi is clear of Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate after Guinness World Record posted that the Argentine has one more world record than the Portuguese.

Guinness posted a world record stat, informing fans that Messi has 41 world records while Ronaldo has 40. Robert Lewandowski (9), Kylian Mbappe (5), and Neymar (4) complete the top five among active players.

Fans have often been busy comparing Messi and Ronaldo in the GOAT debate. The recent stat by Guinness has given them another occasion to duel upon. One fan took a jibe at the Portuguese's fans, tweeting:

"I'm about to witness tears on my timeline."

Another commented:

"The real GOAT."

Here're some of the best Twitter reactions:

PAPPY KOJO @PAPPYKOJO stop disturbing us. @GWR guinness ay! the debate was over last year instop disturbing us.

©️Mr Xperience @Xperience_Snr is not some league competition where any average team like Leicester, West Ham, Newcastle, Brighton or Arsenal can win it or attempt to win it.



One Lionel Messi World Cup is equivalent to six Ronaldo's trophy. @GWR Are you guys joking? Lets be serious please. World Cup Trophyis not some league competition where any average team like Leicester, West Ham, Newcastle, Brighton or Arsenal can win it or attempt to win it.One Lionel Messi World Cupis equivalent to six Ronaldo's trophy.

Enzo💯 @CFC_messi ...I'm about to witness tears on my timeline twitter.com/GWR/status/168… ...I'm about to witness tears on my timeline

When Cristiano Ronaldo spoke highly of Lionel Messi

Despite the on-field rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the pair have always shared a very amicable and respectful relationship with each other.

During his interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan last year, Ronaldo was asked whether Messi is the best player he has ever played against. The Portugal captain replied in the affirmative (via SPORTBible):

“Probably (Messi), yes. Him (and) Zidane probably - that I have played and fought with.”

Speaking further about Messi, Ronaldo said:

“Amazing player, he is magic. As a person, we share the stage 16 years, imagine, 16 years. we share.

"So, I have a great relationship with him. I'm not a friend of his in terms of, what I mean friend is the guy who was with you in your house, speaking on the phone, no, but it's like a teammate."

Ronaldo and Messi have continued entertaining fans with their achievements in world football for more than 15 years. While fans are often busy debating about who's better, it'd be silly to undermine either player's achievements.