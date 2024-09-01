"Abs are made in the kitchen, not in the gym" – Liverpool star Mohamed Salah unveils his fitness secret

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has opened up on the secret behind his peak physical condition ahead of his side's next Premier League clash.

During a recent interaction with Men In Blazers, the Egyptian was asked to reveal the secret to his "great abs." The forward replied with a smile:

"Well, the abs are made in the kitchen, not in the gym first. So, you have to really eat well. When you eat well and you just burn fat, that's where you start to see the shredding in your body. And from what I read a lot about it is just more food than gym."

The interviewer came up with a follow-up question to Salah, asking:

"Name the one food Mo that I need to turn my three-pack into the Mo Salah eight-pack?"

Salah, who turned 32 earlier this June, responded:

"Well, I can tell you foods that you need to cut from your [diet]. You need to cut bread... at least have a gluten-free bread and less dairy. Don't eat cheese that much and stay in the green stuff and [avoid] sugar."

Salah, whose current Liverpool deal will run out next June, has opened the 2024-25 season on an excellent note. He has netted two goals and laid out one assist in two Premier League appearances this campaign.

The ex-Chelsea forward will next be in action for Liverpool in their away league contest against Manchester United this Sunday (September 1).

Arne Slot hails new Liverpool signing

Earlier this week, Liverpool roped in Federico Chiesa from Juventus for a fixed fee of reportedly around £10 million and £2.5 million in add-ons.

Speaking to club media, Reds head coach Arne Slot lavished praise on the 26-year-old Italian winger. The Dutchman said (h/t This Is Anfield):

"Federico is at a really good age. He brings experience and talent, but at the same time, he brings the potential to keep on getting better and this is something that really excites us. I have said all summer that it is not easy to sign players for Liverpool because the standard of players we have is so high but in Federico, I firmly believe we [have signed] someone who enhances what is already here."

Chiesa, who recently penned a four-year deal at the Merseyside outfit, helped Juventus lift three trophies – the Coppa Italia in 2021 and 2024 and the Supercoppa Italiana in 2020. He found the back of the net 32 times and contributed 23 assists in 131 overall appearances for them.

