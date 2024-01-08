“Absolute disgrace”, “Starting to feel sorry” - Manchester United fans furious as Ten Hag refuses to name 2 players in line-up to face Wigan

Manchester United fans on X (formerly Twitter) were frustrated with manager Erik ten Hag's decision to not include Amad Diallo and Altay Bayindir in the line-up for their FA Cup clash against Wigan Athletic. The Red Devils are set to face the League One side in the third round of the FA Cup at the DW Stadium.

The Red Devils fell to a defeat in their most recent outing at the hands of Nottingham Forest, losing 2-1 away from home. Their away form has been worrying, with no wins from their last five games away from home this season.

With his side facing a plethora of injury absentees, Red Devils' boss Erik ten Hag has opted for a full-strength squad for the match against Wigan. The manager has named all of his available senior players in the starting XI for the encounter, including goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Fans of the club have taken to X to air their displeasure at the decision of the manager to start Onana against Wigan. The Cameroon international has played in all of his side's games this season, with backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir yet to make his debut.

Promising youngster Amad Diallo misses out from the squad entirely with reports claiming he is suffering from a bout of illness. The Ivorian forward was not named in his country's AFCON squad, and has only just returned from injury.

One fan wrote:

"I'm starting to feel sorry for Bayindir."

Another fan angrily stated:

"WHAT AN ABSOLUTE DISGRACE NO AMAD NO BAYINDIR WHY IS MCTOMINAY PLAYING Just an absolute joke from Ten Hag."

See more reactions from fans on X below:

Ten Hag has named two goalkeepers on the bench, as well as six youngsters from the club's academy. Uruguayan forward Facundo Pellistri is also among the substitutes for the Red Devils.

Manchester United are dealing with an unprecedented number of injuries to their key personnel. Up to ten first-team players are missing through injury for United as they prepare to face Wigan.

Manchester United face Wigan Athletic in must-win FA Cup clash

Manchester United are set to face Wigan Athletic in what is a must-win game for Ten Hag's struggling side. They need to bounce back from their defeat to Nottingham Forest to claim a berth in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Red Devils will face a side sitting in 18th place in League One, the third division of English football. The home side have nothing to lose and will be desperate to cause a massive upset against the most decorated team in English football.

Manchester United, on the other hand, need a win to get their morale back up after a poor recent run. The FA Cup remains their only viable opportunity to claim a piece of silverware this season, and they will be eager to progress to the latter stages.

Ten Hag will be under pressure to have his side perform against the League One side, or he could very quickly find himself out of a job. With key players such as Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez out injured, they must find a way to win.