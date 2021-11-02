"Absolute disrespect!" - Rio Ferdinand slams criticism of Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand feels the criticism directed towards Cristiano Ronaldo is “blasphemous”.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opening goal of Manchester United's 3-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side put their 5-0 defeat against Liverpool behind them.

The Portuguese star has made a good start at Manchester United, scoring seven goals in 10 appearances in all competitions. But he has been criticized for not working hard enough for the team.

Manchester United’s system relied on their attacking players doing the bulk of the pressing off the ball last season, and they have not had the same intensity with Ronaldo up top.

Ferdinand, however, feels the talk of Ronaldo holding Manchester United back is unwarranted.

“I’ve heard some talk and the only way I can explain it, is it’s blasphemy, when I heard some people talking about Ronaldo’s the reason why Manchester United aren’t going to be a success,” he said on his Vibe with FIVE YouTube channel. "Ronaldo turning up at Man United, and yeah it’s great, but he’s going to be the reason why they don’t do anything. Listen, I’ve been seeing too much of it, don’t talk like that. Please, it’s a disgrace. Absolute disrespect.

“A player that’s done what he’s done in the game, a superstar of any generation, he’ll be one of the best players in any generation you can think about, and even again he just told people at the weekend what he’s about here… pressure’s on [and] he scores.”

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo will be tested in the coming games

Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Manchester United with a goal and an assist last Saturday against Tottenham Hotspur, but the upcoming games against Atalanta and Manchester City will be acid tests.

Atalanta troubled Manchester United on matchday three of the Champions League group stage, even taking a 2-0 lead. But the Red Devils fought back strongly in the second half to win 3-2.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side will look to avenge their defeat when they host United on Tuesday.

After the away game against Atalanta, Manchester United will face cross-town rivals Manchester City on Saturday. After their heavy defeat to Liverpool, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want to avoid another loss to a top team, and he will bank on Ronaldo to deliver once again.

