"Absolute domination today", "Back on top of the league" - Fans on X react as Arsenal cruise to a comfortable 2-0 win over Brighton

Arsenal fans on X (formerly Twitter) jubilantly reacted after the Gunners cruised to a dominant 2-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, December 17.

Mikel Arteta and Co. got off to a bright start and nearly took the lead in the 15th minute when Martin Odegaard unleashed a curling effort from distance. Unfortunately, his shot narrowly went wide past the left post.

Brighton's injury issues this season showed no signs of stopping when Joel Veltman was forced off in the 27th minute and was replaced by Jack Hinshelwood. Gabriel Jesus broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute, taking advantage of a lapse in concentration by the Seagulls' defense.

Jan Paul van Hecke attempted to head away Bukayo Saka's corner. However, he was only able to head the ball towards the back post, where an unmarked Jesus headed home to make it 1-0.

Bart Verbruggen made an excellent save to deny Odegaard soon after. Brighton had a golden opportunity to get back into the game in the 82nd minute. Kaoru Mitoma fired a cross into the box, but Pascal Gross was unable to tap the ball into the back of the net, missing the target altogether.

Kai Havertz scored five minutes later, following a devastating Arsenal counter-attack to seal all three points for the home side. They are currently top of the Premier League standings with 39 points from 17 games, one point above second-placed Aston Villa.

One fan posted:

"Absolute Domination Today Odegaard was absolutely cooking"

Another fan wrote:

"We’re back on top of the league"

Arsenal vs Brighton: Exploring the stats from Premier League clash

Arsenal returned to winning ways with an impressive, composed 2-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion to return to the top of the league on Sunday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Brighton edged Mikel Arteta's side in possession with 51 percent of the ball. They also attempted a total of 533 passes, with an accuracy of 89 percent. In contrast, Arsenal had 49 percent possession and attempted 516 passes, with an accuracy of 89 percent as well.

Despite having less of the ball, the Gunners looked much more threatening up front, registering a total of 26 shots, with nine being on target, and were worthy victors on the day. On the other hand, the Seagulls had six shots in total, landing just one on target.