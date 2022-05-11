"Absolute donut”, “At fault for another goal” – Fans slam Aston Villa star for terrible display during 2-1 defeat to Liverpool

Liverpool moved level on points with Premier League leaders Manchester City thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Aston Villa on Tuesday, May 10.

Jurgen Klopp's side got off to the worst possible start when some sloppy defending allowed Douglas Luiz to put the hosts into the lead inside three minutes. But the Reds' bounced back almost immediately and found an equalizer through Joel Matip after Tyrone Mings failed to deal with an in-swinging free kick.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 14 – No side has won more points from losing positions in the Premier League this season than Liverpool (14). Character. 14 – No side has won more points from losing positions in the Premier League this season than Liverpool (14). Character. https://t.co/KBC0pMZ3xF

The visitors then took the lead thanks to a Sadio Mane header just after the hour mark. Despite Villa having some decent opportunities, Liverpool held on for a deserved victory.

The quadruple chasing outfit are now only behind City at the top of the league on goal difference. However, the Villans missed the opportunity to move into the top half as they sit 11th.

Following the concession of Liverpool's first goal, Aston Villa fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations at their captain Mings. The England international has made numerous high-profile errors during his time at Villa Park and so was the case for the Reds' first goal.

Here are some of the most notable opinions aimed at the England defender:

Megan🧚🏼‍♂️ @Megthfc I can’t speak enough about how terrible of a defender Mings is I can’t speak enough about how terrible of a defender Mings is

Callum Endean-Coyle ⚒ @CalEndeanCoyle Tyrone Mings at fault for another goal… no doubt he’ll get his England call up though. Tyrone Mings at fault for another goal… no doubt he’ll get his England call up though.

Jim @JimJones1425 LMAAAOOOO Tyrone Mings is so shit lol LMAAAOOOO Tyrone Mings is so shit lol

. @yidoo90 Theres absolutely no chance Tyrone Mings is better than dier Theres absolutely no chance Tyrone Mings is better than dier

B Mo @BmoLDN Tyrone mings is so fucking shit OMG Tyrone mings is so fucking shit OMG

fino🇧🇼🇵🇹 @hahaaahdnxnsak Tyrone Mings you absolute donut Tyrone Mings you absolute donut

Liverpool continue incredible run against committed Aston Villa side

Klopp's team haven't lost in the Premier League since December. They managed to bounce back from their disappointing 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on May 7 which severely dented their quadruple hopes.

They avenged last season's 7-2 demolition that they suffered at Villa Park. They also managed to rest key players such as Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson.

However, their evening was tainted somewhat by a hamstring injury picked up by holding midfielder Fabinho. He was forced off in the first-half in place of Jordan Henderson.

The Brazilian now faces a race against time to be fit for this Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea. After that, they also have the Champions League final on May 28 versus Real Madrid.

Villa certainly had their chances to grab a memorable point, with Danny Ings notably missing a couple of big opportunities. But their run of back-to-back victories was ultimately halted by the better team on the day.

VillaTilliDie @VillaTil1Die Frustrating not to get anything from this game. We had far too many wasted opportunities. But credit to the lads for going toe to toe for 90 minutes with possibly the best team in the world right now. #AVFC Frustrating not to get anything from this game. We had far too many wasted opportunities. But credit to the lads for going toe to toe for 90 minutes with possibly the best team in the world right now. #AVFC

