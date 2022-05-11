"Absolute donut”, “At fault for another goal” – Fans slam Aston Villa star for terrible display during 2-1 defeat to Liverpool

Liverpool moved level on points with Premier League leaders Manchester City thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Aston Villa on Tuesday, May 10.
Jurgen Klopp's side got off to the worst possible start when some sloppy defending allowed Douglas Luiz to put the hosts into the lead inside three minutes. But the Reds' bounced back almost immediately and found an equalizer through Joel Matip after Tyrone Mings failed to deal with an in-swinging free kick.
The visitors then took the lead thanks to a Sadio Mane header just after the hour mark. Despite Villa having some decent opportunities, Liverpool held on for a deserved victory.
The quadruple chasing outfit are now only behind City at the top of the league on goal difference. However, the Villans missed the opportunity to move into the top half as they sit 11th.
Following the concession of Liverpool's first goal, Aston Villa fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations at their captain Mings. The England international has made numerous high-profile errors during his time at Villa Park and so was the case for the Reds' first goal.
Here are some of the most notable opinions aimed at the England defender:
Liverpool continue incredible run against committed Aston Villa side
Klopp's team haven't lost in the Premier League since December. They managed to bounce back from their disappointing 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on May 7 which severely dented their quadruple hopes.
They avenged last season's 7-2 demolition that they suffered at Villa Park. They also managed to rest key players such as Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson.
However, their evening was tainted somewhat by a hamstring injury picked up by holding midfielder Fabinho. He was forced off in the first-half in place of Jordan Henderson.
The Brazilian now faces a race against time to be fit for this Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea. After that, they also have the Champions League final on May 28 versus Real Madrid.
Villa certainly had their chances to grab a memorable point, with Danny Ings notably missing a couple of big opportunities. But their run of back-to-back victories was ultimately halted by the better team on the day.